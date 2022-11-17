ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Will Threaten to Withhold Homeless Service Funding Unless County Pays for Rental Assistance

By Alex Zielinski
The Portland Mercury
 5 days ago
Comments / 12

Mari Roberts
4d ago

We are already dealing with the attack of our homes because of the house less people who think they own the way you doing things they're stealing and breaking into home's on a daily basis they're needing consequences for the family's that are suffering already because of the breaking and entering of private property

Reply
7
kim
4d ago

They can go get a job, there are plenty waiting for these people to work and pay there own rent like the rest of us!

Reply
12
Joketta Grice
4d ago

A lot of these people seeking rent assistance get a second job like everybody else has to and during the pandemic you're given a lot of money a lot of you sat on unemployment got more money 2 or 3 times A-day when you were a God when you worked and didn't pay your bills you went out shoppand on trips At this time for the homeless people to put effort in doing for themselves there's no reason there is help out there they're just choosing not to take it and our state keeps pouring out the money for no results you have to Get real

Reply
7
 

