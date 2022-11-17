Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho murders - live updates: Victim Ethan Chapin’s family and friends mourn ‘unimaginable’ loss
The family and friends of one of the Idaho murder victims, Ethan Chapin, gathered in Mount Vernon, Washington on Monday to remember the slain student.“We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial.“It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.”Chapin, along with Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were stabbed to death inside a University of Idaho off-campus home in...
Family holds memorial for slain Idaho student as police search for answers in quadruple killing
As police continue to comb through evidence in the killings of four University of Idaho students found dead nearly 10 days ago, the family of one of the victims came together to grieve their loss at a memorial Monday.
Comments / 0