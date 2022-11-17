ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Injured Correa and Gonzalez out of Argentina World Cup squad

 4 days ago
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's Joaquin Correa and Nicolas Gonzalez have been ruled out of the World Cup due to injuries, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Thursday.

Angel Correa has been called up to replace Gonzalez after the latter sustained a muscle injury.

"After today's training session, Nicolas Gonzalez suffered a muscle injury and will not be included in the World Cup squad. In his place, the national team staff has called up Angel Correa," the AFA said in a statement.

"The player Joaquin Correa will also be removed from the World Cup squad due to injury. The replacement will be informed in the coming hours."

Argentina's opening World Cup match is against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22.

The Copa America champions are also sweating on the fitness of defender Christian Romero and forwards Alejandro Gomez and Paulo Dybala, all of whom were left out of Argentina's last warm-up match on Wednesday.

