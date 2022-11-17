The World Cup is all about excitement and passion, especially among the devoted fan bases of each country. We saw a great example of that passion Monday at Bottled Blonde, a bar in Wynwood, where hundreds of ardent USA supporters gathered to watch the USA versus Wales match. It ended in a 1-1 draw, which seemed disappointing because the Americans led most of the game before giving up a penalty kick goal late in the match.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO