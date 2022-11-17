Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Related
On Milwaukee
Buttercup to bring gardening themed shop & event space to Bay View
There’s a brand new retail shop and event space coming to 2509 E. Oklahoma Ave., which will specialize in gardening supplies, plants and gifts. Buttercup is the name of the new venue, which will be co-owned and operated by restaurateur Valeri Lucks, who also co-owns Comet Cafe, Honeypie Cafe, Palomino Bar and SmallPie and Molly Mundt, a longtime employee of Pie Inc. who holds a degree in horticulture and has a long history of expertise in plants and gardening.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
On Milwaukee
"Merry Bookmas" delivers your favorite kids' books to tiny hands
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. "The Snowy Day." "Green Eggs & Ham." "Don’t Let the Pigeon Ride the Bus." These are just a few of my favorite kids’ books – as well as my kids' favorite reads.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 46): The Diplomat
It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
spectrumnews1.com
Local greenhouse gears up for holiday season as trees are in short supply
MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when families start setting up Christmas trees, but you need to shop early and be prepared to pay more. Casey Dembowiak is ready for the craziness of the Christmas tree season. The owner of Kellner Greenhouses in Milwaukee, said he’s relieved that he got a full shipment of trees this year and believes they’ll sell fast.
'Elf' pop-up bar returning to Milwaukee cocktail bar
Son of a nutcracker! An Elf-themed holiday pop-up bar is returning to Milwaukee this December! You won't need to borrow a reindeer to check out the returning pop-up.
kenosha.com
Let Tenuta’s help make your Thanksgiving extra special
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Society of St Vincent de Paul
RACINE — The Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) advances the spiritual growth of its members through service to those in need. No act of charity is foreign to SVdP but its in-home visits with neighbors in crisis situations is the core of its mission. And at the heart of its mission is the generous spirit of the volunteers.
On Milwaukee
PubPass is back with new participating bars ... and an app!
Back for the ninth year is the Milwaukee PubPass, a beer passport that gets you a free pint of beer at 26 Brew City-area brewery taprooms and bars. “We’ve been in MKE since 2015, connecting craft beer enthusiasts to all the new, unique spots in the city,” says Milwaukee curator Diane Dowling. “This year new spots include 3 Sheeps Brewing, AJ OBradys, Wisconsin on Tap, Amorphic Beer, Big Sky Country, Brewski’s, Camino, Central Waters, Dugout 54, Great Lakes Distillery, Indeed Brewing, Perspective Brewing and Torzala Brewing Co.
Milwaukee organizations donate Thanksgiving meals
From Riverwest to the streets of the Amani neighborhood, there were several efforts to put hundreds of meals on tables of Milwaukee residents ahead of Thanksgiving on Saturday.
milwaukeemag.com
Daryl Hall Brings His ‘House’ to Milwaukee
In the ’70s and ’80s, Daryl Hall turned out a series of top-40 hits – “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl” – as half of the duo, Hall & Oates. His vocal range and expressiveness created an undertow of soul, imbuing those songs with an unexpected depth of emotion and transforming them into enduring classics. Memorable lyrics didn’t hurt – to this day, I’m always looking for the opportunity to work the fabulous phrase, “I need a drink and a quick decision,” (from “She’s Gone”) into a conversation.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular discount retail chain just opened another new store location in Wisconsin, offering local shoppers a new place to find holiday gifts, decorations, and more. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods opened its newest Wisconsin store in West Bend.
kenosha.com
7 best wings in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 18-20
ALL WEEKEND | WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK EXPOSITION CENTER. Milwaukee’s 79th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center this weekend. The event celebrates the dance, art, cuisine and music of Southeastern Wisconsin’s many cultures – including German, Ugandan, Serbian, Japanese, Senegalese, Mexican, Italian and many more. The event includes live theater, cafes, a “tanzhaus” for dancing, international bazaar and live cooking demonstrations from local chefs.
Are more Airbnbs good or bad for Milwaukee neighborhoods?
Currently, more than 1,000 homes in the Milwaukee area are available for short-term stays on the Airbnb website.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley!. He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not...
WBAY Green Bay
CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time
MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time. Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of...
Pilot Project opens after buying former Milwaukee Brewing Company space
Pilot Project has opened its doors to the public just two months after buying the former Milwaukee Brewing Company's Brewery District facility.
Beef Jerky Outlet in Franklin offers free taste-testing of all their jerky
Beef Jerky Outlet in Franklin is like the craft brewery of beef jerky. They offer more than 30 kinds of flavors.
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
