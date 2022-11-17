Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.

