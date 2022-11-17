Read full article on original website
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue introduces special kits for non-verbal patients
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue introduced two new tools to help them communicate with non-verbal patients in the case of an emergency. Comfort kits and communication cards will now be placed in every medical truck across the county for those who can’t talk for some reason (medical, stroke or disability) or speak a different language. First responders say this will help them know exactly how they are feeling.
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
Local organization working to keep manatees safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's manatee season in South Florida, and a local organization is making sure we are helping to keep the sea cows safe. Manatee Lagoon provides information and resources to educate residents and visitors about the importance of manatees and caring for them in the wild.
Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County celebrating 24th Annual Old Bags Luncheon
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County is excited about the 24th annual Old Bags Luncheon. The organization has been around for 60 years, and they are excited to promote an event meant to help families in need in the community.
'Adopt them kids!': Children trade foster-care for forever homes on Palm Beach County's Adoption Day
WEST PALM BEACH — The weather outside the Palm Beach County Courthouse was as bleak as the mood often is inside, but the line of families filing through the lobby doors looked like a Christmas parade. Children wore colorful dresses and tiny bow ties while the adults balanced gift...
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man
Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
Registered Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Here’s Where He Lives
Dennis Well Was Convicted Out Of State. Now Lives In South Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest registered sexual predator to call South Palm Beach County home is Dennis Ray Wells. Wells was convicted in 2013 of the predatory criminal sexual assault […]
Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends
Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
NO HOLIDAY: Traffic Woes To Continue In Boca Raton, Delray Beach This Week
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It will be slow going, for at least part of the week, for motorists moving around South Palm Beach County. Road work will continue through Wednesday on many major arteries and thoroughfares. The following is an incomplete list of […]
Police searching for driver in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. Palm Springs police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning. Officers were called to a crash at 10th Avenue North near Davis Road at about 2:30 a.m.
Missing father, cemetery murder, and grocery store fire: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out this week's top stories in photos. The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Man sentenced in 2019 fatal boat crash that killed wife and 1-year-old girl. A man...
Homeowner Sues The Oaks Boca Raton After Ordered To “Bulldoze” Landscaping
But The Oaks Says Steven Yormak Is Violating Community Rules, Locked A Fence Blocking Neighbor Access To Easement. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in “The Oaks of Boca Raton” is seeking an injunction against the HOA’s Board of Directors after he was […]
Little Smiles Florida kicking off 13th annual holiday toy drive in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. — It’s the season of giving andLittle Smiles Florida is making sure kids across South Florida and the Treasure Coast have gifts under the tree this year. Monday, the nonprofit officially kicked off its 13th annual toy drive. A moment of joy: News We Love. Good...
Expect Rain, Thunderstorms In Boca Raton, Delray Beach Through Midweek
Thanksgiving Looks Good. The First Part Of The Week Does Not. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be a largely rainy week in and around South Palm Beach County, as the gods of South Florida play a cruel prank on northeastern visitors […]
COPS: Delray Beach Man, 74, Repeatedly Stabs Woman
Woman Stabbed In Neck, On Wrist While In Bed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman continues to recover from multiple stab wounds allegedly inflicted by 74-year-old Norman Joss. The stabbing occurred in the 1200 block of NW 24th Avenue in the […]
Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in less than a week
Video above: The latest headline from WPBF 25 News. A man was shot Thursday evening in West Palm Beach, officials say. This comes after multiple shootings in Palm Beach County this week, including a man being wounded in a police shooting, and two separate but connected incidents where minors were shot.
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie on Saturday. The robbery occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Grove Park Apartments. The victim was not injured. Police say the suspect got away on foot and possibly left the area in...
Pedestrian crushed between train cars during train hook-up in Palm Beach County 'industrial accident'
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — One person is dead after an "industrial accident" involving a train in Palm Beach County Thursday morning. Palm Beach County deputies said a pedestrian was crushed between two train cars during the train hook-up at about 7 a.m. It happened at Rogers Road and Miami Canal Road in South Bay.
Tucci’s Fire N Coal Pizza Expanding with Second Location
Tucci’s second location will replace Seafood Street Eatery on Yamato Road early next year
