WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue introduces special kits for non-verbal patients

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue introduced two new tools to help them communicate with non-verbal patients in the case of an emergency. Comfort kits and communication cards will now be placed in every medical truck across the county for those who can’t talk for some reason (medical, stroke or disability) or speak a different language. First responders say this will help them know exactly how they are feeling.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Local organization working to keep manatees safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's manatee season in South Florida, and a local organization is making sure we are helping to keep the sea cows safe. Manatee Lagoon provides information and resources to educate residents and visitors about the importance of manatees and caring for them in the wild.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Registered Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Here’s Where He Lives

Dennis Well Was Convicted Out Of State. Now Lives In South Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest registered sexual predator to call South Palm Beach County home is Dennis Ray Wells. Wells was convicted in 2013 of the predatory criminal sexual assault […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends

Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Man, 74, Repeatedly Stabs Woman

Woman Stabbed In Neck, On Wrist While In Bed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman continues to recover from multiple stab wounds allegedly inflicted by 74-year-old Norman Joss. The stabbing occurred in the 1200 block of NW 24th Avenue in the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

