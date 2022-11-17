Read full article on original website
Bryan Police Report Six People Inside An Apartment Were Not Hit By Gunfire
Bryan police responding to a report of gunfire inside an apartment leads to a Washington County man going to the Brazos County jail for the second time this year. 20 year old Glennward Jackson Jr. of Chappell Hill was charged with disorderly conduct. The BPD arrest report states six people...
Texas A&M Officials Share “Revitalizing” Hensel Park Ideas With The Board Of Regents
Texas A&M administrators get support from the board of regents to investigate commercial development around Hensel Park, which is located off South College near the border between College Station and Bryan. The park, which opened in 1946, is still home to a domed pavilion that was featured at the 1964...
Bryan Woman Convicted Of DWI Twice This Year Among Weekend DWI Arrests By Local Law Enforcement
Weekend drunk driving arrests by local law enforcement includes a Bryan woman who was convicted of her first DWI in August and her second in October. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report from the officer who stopped a car Saturday night after seeing the car run a red light at Texas and Harvey.
One Killed And Two Rescued Following The Collision Of A Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus And A Wrong Way SUV
A collision between a bus and a wrong way SUV Sunday during the midnight hour on the freeway near the Academy store killed the driver of the SUV, seriously injured a passenger in the SUV, and critically injured the driver of the bus. College Station police officer David Simmons says...
Bryan Council Finalizes Runoff For SMD 5 Seat
The runoff election for the Bryan city council single member district five (SMD 5) seat will take place December 8. Voters living in SMD five can request a mail ballot through November 28. There is one voting location for early voting and on election day. It is an office building...
Texas A&M Sweeps Missouri to Close Regular Season
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball swept Missouri (25-17, 25-16, 22-23) Sunday at the Hearnes Center. This series closed out regular season play for the 2022 Aggies. Leading the way for A&M (13-16, 5-13 SEC) was Caroline Meuth and Mia Johnson, who each logged 12 kills. Elena Karakasi tallied 33 assists in the match, which gave her 1,000 assists on the season and 3,500 in her collegiate career. Defensively for A&M, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla registered eight total blocks, while Ava Underwood and Karakasi led the Aggies with 13 digs.
Texas A&M Football Tops UMass on Senior Day
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Despite rainy and cold conditions, Texas A&M defeated UMass, 20-3, on Saturday inside Kyle Field on Senior Day. Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman finished 11-of-19 through the air for 191 yards with one touchdown, while freshman running back Le’Veon Moss added 12 carries for a team-high 78 yards. Moss scored on a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for his first career score.
Texas A&M Football Media Day: LSU
Texas A&M Football held its weekly press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the team’s win over UMass, as well as this Saturday’s season finale against LSU. Joining the media were head coach Jimbo Fisher, along with offensive lineman Layden Robinson and defensive lineman Albert Regis.
Texas A&M Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
Aggie Women’s Hoops Battles Texas Southern to a 67-54 Finish
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The tandem of Sahara Jones and Janiah Barker recorded career highs with 17 points apiece, leading the Texas A&M women’s basketball team to Sunday afternoon’s 67-54 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers inside Reed Arena. Jones hit 7-of-15 from the field and notched...
Aggie Men’s Hoops Closes Out MBI with Strong 67-51 Win Over Loyola Chicago
CONWAY, S.C. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team closed out the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a 67-51 victory over of the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Sunday at the HTC Center on the Coastal Carolina University campus. The Aggies, who improved to 3-2, were aggressive from the start...
