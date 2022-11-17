ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

Bryan Council Finalizes Runoff For SMD 5 Seat

The runoff election for the Bryan city council single member district five (SMD 5) seat will take place December 8. Voters living in SMD five can request a mail ballot through November 28. There is one voting location for early voting and on election day. It is an office building...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Sweeps Missouri to Close Regular Season

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball swept Missouri (25-17, 25-16, 22-23) Sunday at the Hearnes Center. This series closed out regular season play for the 2022 Aggies. Leading the way for A&M (13-16, 5-13 SEC) was Caroline Meuth and Mia Johnson, who each logged 12 kills. Elena Karakasi tallied 33 assists in the match, which gave her 1,000 assists on the season and 3,500 in her collegiate career. Defensively for A&M, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla registered eight total blocks, while Ava Underwood and Karakasi led the Aggies with 13 digs.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Football Tops UMass on Senior Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Despite rainy and cold conditions, Texas A&M defeated UMass, 20-3, on Saturday inside Kyle Field on Senior Day. Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman finished 11-of-19 through the air for 191 yards with one touchdown, while freshman running back Le’Veon Moss added 12 carries for a team-high 78 yards. Moss scored on a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for his first career score.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Football Media Day: LSU

Texas A&M Football held its weekly press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the team’s win over UMass, as well as this Saturday’s season finale against LSU. Joining the media were head coach Jimbo Fisher, along with offensive lineman Layden Robinson and defensive lineman Albert Regis.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Aggie Women’s Hoops Battles Texas Southern to a 67-54 Finish

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The tandem of Sahara Jones and Janiah Barker recorded career highs with 17 points apiece, leading the Texas A&M women’s basketball team to Sunday afternoon’s 67-54 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers inside Reed Arena. Jones hit 7-of-15 from the field and notched...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy