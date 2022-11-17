ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Square, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Mepham falls to dominant Garden City

Mepham lived up to its preseason billing as the second-best football team in Nassau Conference II throughout the regular season, going 7-1. Last Friday night at Hofstra, the Pirates remained No. 2. Juggernaut Garden City scored touchdowns on each of its five first-half possessions and dominated the Pirates on the...
GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Wantagh falls in finals to Plainedge

Wantagh was on the verge of heading into halftime of the Conference III football championship with unbeaten Plainedge only down a touchdown before one play suddenly flipped the momentum. Trailing by 10, the Warriors drove to the Plainedge 21 and lined up for a 39-yard field goal with three seconds...
WANTAGH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Inwood man found with loaded gun in North Lawrence

An Inwood resident was found to have a loaded handgun at a North Lawrence business on Nov. 20, according to police. Nassau County police responded to a call that a person had a gun at Five Towns Car Wash on Rockaway Turnpike at 2:49 p.m. During the subsequent investigation police said they recovered a loaded Springfield XD .40 caliber gun between the driver’s seat and the center console of the vehicle being driven by Brandon P. Millington, 24, of Yale Street.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

