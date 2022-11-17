ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Dewey71
3d ago

Totally disgusting. Rich getting richer off the backs of the people. Wonder what Eversource top brass bonus’s were this year.

holly Lavallee
4d ago

This is truly criminal to charge double the kw price

