Dewey71
3d ago
Totally disgusting. Rich getting richer off the backs of the people. Wonder what Eversource top brass bonus’s were this year.
holly Lavallee
4d ago
This is truly criminal to charge double the kw price
Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023
When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
State utility regulator says old law prevents them from stopping giant electric rate hike
CONNECTICUT, USA — Both of Connecticut’s mega energy conglomerates have filed for an electric rate increase that’ll have you paying, on average, about $85 more a month. “It’s going to be a grim holiday for a lot of people,” said Richard Buggy of Simsbury. It’s...
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON EVERSOURCE AND UNITED ILLUMINATING SUPPLY RATE INCREASE
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding new Eversource and United Illuminating standard service supply rates effective January 1. Eversource supply rates will double from 12.05 cents per kWh to 24.2 cents per kWh, resulting in an $84 per month increase for the average user. United Illuminating supply rates will go from 10.6 cents per kWh to 22.5 cents per kWh, resulting in an $83.09 increase for the average user.
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Asks to Hike Residential Electric Bills 48%, United Illuminating Asks 43%
Connecticut’s two largest electric utilities applied for rate increases that would increase average residential customer’s bills by more than 40 percent – or about $80 a month – starting in January. Eversource applied with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for approval to increase its residential supply...
If you are a senior citizen, you may qualify for a tenant reimbursement
Checks for Connecticut's renter rebate program will begin mailing this week, Governor Ned Lamont announced. Rebates can be up to $900 for married couples and $700 for individuals.
Lamont, legislators agree to boost essential worker bonuses, extend gas tax holiday
As Eversource asked for a big rate increase, Lamont underscored the need for more assistance to consumers
Multiple payments coming your way from the state government
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Connecticut Foodshare and Sen. Blumenthal tackle hunger ahead of Thanksgiving
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Foodshare stocks food pantries across the state. But it's not immune from rising inflation. "We're also out in the market buying food at wholesale and that price has gone up," said CEO and President Jason Jakubowski. Foodshare has a goal to collect and distribute 50,000...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to buy car for mom
A $1 million lottery winner isn’t planning on spending it all on herself. Zetta Eastman from Florence won her $1 million prize when she bought a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket from Valley Farms in Easthampton. She claimed her winnings on Nov. 7 and chose to receive her prize in a one-time payment valued at $650,000 before taxes.
Drivers could see highest ever Thanksgiving gas prices this year
CONNECTICUT, USA — Your Thanksgiving meal isn't the only thing that will cost you more this year. It's also going to be expensive to get to where you're going. "Crazy. Things are going real crazy with the gas prices," said Corsair Bey of Hartford. According to GasBuddy, average gas...
Legislative leaders push for special session on gas tax holiday
HARTFORD, Conn. — Drivers in Connecticut could continue to see a tax break at the pump for a few more months. State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for a special legislative session to extend the state’s current gas tax holiday, which is set to expire on December 1.
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
State funding to build housing for adults with intellectual disabilities began in 2017, but many units are only now becoming available.
Wondering where your pandemic ‘hero pay’ is? Here’s what we know
Did you apply for the Connecticut Premium Pay Program? Connecticut officials provided an update on the "hero pay" program meant to give bonuses of up to $1,000 to essential employees who worked the frontlines through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connecticut pharmacies sign on to prescribe antiviral meds to COVID-positive patients
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — In another step forward in the fight against COVID, pharmacists across Connecticut will now be empowered to assess COVID-positive patients and prescribe them potentially life-saving medication. This new initiative is all about increasing availability and access to the oral COVID antiviral treatment pill called Paxlovid. The...
Health Headlines: New dominant COVID variant arrives
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the first time nationally the BA.5 COVID variant is no longer the dominant strain, now it is BQ.1. Today Pfizer saying its updated bivalent COVID booster may not be an exact match but that it spurs a bigger jump in antibodies against some even newer omicron subtypes, including the […]
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Gov. Lamont announces staffing changes for second term
HARTFORD, Conn. — There will be some new names and faces in the Lamont administration as it heads to a second four-year term at the Capitol. A week ago, the incumbent Democrat won reelection, beating Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. Tuesday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont laid out plans for term...
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
STAMFORD, Conn. — The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election. John Mallozzi, 72, the former chair of the...
