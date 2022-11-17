A report of a vehicle accident on Polk 44 near Mena led to the arrest of Jeffery Parnell, 61 of Mena on four Felony Failure to Appear Warrants. A report of a physical domestic disturbance at a residence on Polk 122 near Mena led to the arrest of Kaylie Stroud, 26 of Mena on three Failure to Appear Warrants, a charge of Violation of a no Contact Order and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Also arrested was Cody Thornton, 30 on a charge of Fleeing on Foot.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO