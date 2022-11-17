ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Bay News 9

Polk County deputies arrest alleged arsonist after chase

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lakeland man Sunday accused of arson. Deputies say 30-year-old Luke Neely threw a "Molotov cocktail"-type weapon at a residence in the neighborhood of Plantation Ridge. When a deputy arrived around 8 a.m. the Sheriff's Office said he witnessed Neely...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

1 shot, killed in Plant City, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the Madison Road Apartments shortly before 1:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers responding to the scene found...
PLANT CITY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

A report of a vehicle accident on Polk 44 near Mena led to the arrest of Jeffery Parnell, 61 of Mena on four Felony Failure to Appear Warrants. A report of a physical domestic disturbance at a residence on Polk 122 near Mena led to the arrest of Kaylie Stroud, 26 of Mena on three Failure to Appear Warrants, a charge of Violation of a no Contact Order and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Also arrested was Cody Thornton, 30 on a charge of Fleeing on Foot.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Man found dead, shots heard at Plant City apartment complex, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead at a Plant City apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to police. At around 1:35 a.m., officers learned of multiple shots being heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments. The Plant City Police Department said officers arrived around three minutes later. They then found the […]
PLANT CITY, FL
WESH

Man in critical condition after Orlando house fire, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is in critical condition after a home went up in flames on Arthur Street in College Park around 5 p.m. Monday. "A lot of flames, huge smoke billowing, just filling the sky," said Happy Gafford, who lives across the street from the home. Gafford...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
GIBSONTON, FL

