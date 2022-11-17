Read full article on original website
Suspected Arsonist Shot by Deputies After Two-County Chase
Luke Neely Was Spotted Throwing Molotov Cocktails at a Lakeland House
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County shooting that occurred on Sunday is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said an arson suspect fled from deputies Sunday morning. Traffic was delayed on Interstate 4 as a pursuit of the suspect, identified...
Mom and teen arrested for deadly August crash in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Police arrested Nikia Killens, 17, and her mother, Eloda Hogan, last week on charges related to an August crash in St. Petersburg that killed two teenage passengers.
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning. A heavy police presence caused traffic delays on I-4 near Dinosaur World, causing traffic to back up in the westbound lanes. The Florida Highway Patrol...
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting involving a deputy near Dinosaur World.
Accused arsonist armed with AR-15, handgun shot by deputies on I-4 following chase
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic came to a standstill on I-4 Sunday morning after an armed arson suspect was shot by deputies on I-4 near Dinosaur World. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a 911 call came into the agency shortly before 8:15 a.m. about a man throwing Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a Lakeland home.
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lakeland man Sunday accused of arson. Deputies say 30-year-old Luke Neely threw a "Molotov cocktail"-type weapon at a residence in the neighborhood of Plantation Ridge. When a deputy arrived around 8 a.m. the Sheriff's Office said he witnessed Neely...
Florida school investigating incident after students held on bus by driver
Parents in Brevard County are outraged after students weren't allowed off the school bus by the driver who was yelling at students for misbehaving.
One Man Shot And Killed In Plant City Overnight
PLANT CITY, Fla. – An overnight shooting in Plant City has left one man dead and police seeking answers. On Saturday, Plant City Police Department received a report of multiple shots heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments. Units arrived on the scene at
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the Madison Road Apartments shortly before 1:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers responding to the scene found...
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
A report of a vehicle accident on Polk 44 near Mena led to the arrest of Jeffery Parnell, 61 of Mena on four Felony Failure to Appear Warrants. A report of a physical domestic disturbance at a residence on Polk 122 near Mena led to the arrest of Kaylie Stroud, 26 of Mena on three Failure to Appear Warrants, a charge of Violation of a no Contact Order and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Also arrested was Cody Thornton, 30 on a charge of Fleeing on Foot.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying robbery
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are hoping someone will recognize the individual who robbed a gas station Sunday. The individual robbed the Crazy Papa’s Marathon Gas Station at 5530 SR 64 Sunday before 1 p.m. The man’s face is covered and he is wearing a hoodie.
St. Pete Rival Gang Members Arrested As City’s Murder Rate Rises
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Murderous rival gang activity in St. Pete’s south side has resulted in new arrests for an attempted first-degree murder incident that occurred in March. The March incident appears linked to St. Petersburg’s first homicide for 2022 which took place in
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead at a Plant City apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to police. At around 1:35 a.m., officers learned of multiple shots being heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments. The Plant City Police Department said officers arrived around three minutes later. They then found the […]
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing child with keys for ‘not being ready,’ police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Friday afternoon after she allegedly battered a child, according to an arrest affidavit.
Man in critical condition after Orlando house fire, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is in critical condition after a home went up in flames on Arthur Street in College Park around 5 p.m. Monday. "A lot of flames, huge smoke billowing, just filling the sky," said Happy Gafford, who lives across the street from the home. Gafford...
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
One person killed in early morning apartment fire in Orlando, firefighters say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning. The fire started around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Road in Orlando. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The complex is right off Signal Hill Road,...
A 17-year-old girl from St. Petersburg was arrested on Thursday in connection to a crash that killed two teenagers in August.
Former Lake Wales city commissioner speaks out for the first time after being acquitted of felony charges
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A former Lake Wales city commissioner is sharing her story with Spectrum News after being acquitted of two felony charges filed in 2021 that resulted in Gov. Ron DeSantis removing her from office. What You Need To Know. Former Lake Wales city commissioner Kris Fitzgerald...
