Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges
Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest second suspect in fraudulent land sale case
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a September case of a parcel of land allegedly being sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported on September 9th their organization owned a parcel...
Elizabethtown man arrested for selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a daycare facility
ELIZABETHTOWN — Patrick Tremaine Rhodie of Elizabethtown, 40, has been arrested following the completion of an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine by the Bladen County Sheriff’s department. According to information provided by the Sheriff’s Office, the Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team served Rhodie...
BUSTED: Traffic stop turns into ‘huge’ drug seizure in North Carolina, police say
Officers said their K9 helped them find a 'huge amount' of narcotics.
Police: Man in custody after woman stabbed to death at Lumberton Food Lion
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody after a woman was stabbed to death Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Food Lion in Lumberton, according to police. Desmond Lee Sampson, 37, was taken into custody and will be charged with first-degree murder, according to the Lumberton Police Department. The stabbing happened […]
WECT
Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20. Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop...
Police: Three wanted for attempting to break into vehicles, home
CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW)- Three people are wanted after police say they attempted to break into multiple vehicles and at least one home. That’s according to the Horry County Police Department. In a release, HCPD says the incident happened in the area of Waterford Plantation over the weekend of November 20. The three people are […]
Man caught selling cocaine near NC day care, deputies say
Deputies have arrested a man after they said they found him selling cocaine near a day care facility.
Four arrested on drug charges
GIBSON — A search warrant Monday has led to the arrest of four people. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was conducted on a home on Frances Road. During the search, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, stolen firearms and a stolen ATV.
Ecstasy, opioids, marijuana found during traffic stop, deputies say; NC man arrested
A man was arrested and charged after more than 80 grams of marijuana and other drugs were found during a traffic stop, Bladen County deputies said.
WMBF
Superintendent: Gun found at Dillon High School; student hid it in guidance office
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A gun was found on Monday at Dillon High School, the district superintendent said. Superintendent Ray Rogers said a student at the school alerted an administrator to the gun, and there was a lockdown while authorities searched the school. Rogers said after a while...
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
wpde.com
7-year-old injured during string of shootings in Laurinburg, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 7-year-old was injured during a string of shootings Friday night in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Police Dept. said they responded on Nov. 18 to three separate shootings between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers said they responded to a home struck...
cbs17
Raeford woman facing multiple drug charges in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II,...
Man charged in connection with multiple break-ins in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection with multiple break-ins in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Shelton Junior Ivey, 35, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of injury to personal […]
wpde.com
Search warrant leads to seizing of drugs, firearms in Scotland County: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office Detective Division conducted a search warrant at a home Monday on Frances Road near the Gibson Community in Scotland County, according to Captain Randy Dover. Dover said during the search they found methamphetamine, marijuana, stolen firearms and a stolen...
cbs17
Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
‘Critical’ injuries reported in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical” injuries were reported Monday morning in an Horry County crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped. The roadway is expected […]
cbs17
Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
cbs17
BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
