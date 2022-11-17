ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges

Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Four arrested on drug charges

GIBSON — A search warrant Monday has led to the arrest of four people. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was conducted on a home on Frances Road. During the search, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, stolen firearms and a stolen ATV.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raeford woman facing multiple drug charges in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

‘Critical’ injuries reported in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical” injuries were reported Monday morning in an Horry County crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped. The roadway is expected […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy