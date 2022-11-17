ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot and Killed Near Hollywood Homeless Encampment

A man was shot and killed early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk near a homeless encampment. The shooting was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue. Several tents are on the sidewalk in the area. First responders attempted CPR, but the man died at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Body Found on Bus Stop Bench, Death Investigation Underway

Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered on a bench at a bus stop in the city of Santa Clarita prompting a Sheriff’s department death investigation. Sheriff’s deputies were at the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue at the Newhall Metrolink Station on Monday, Nov. 21, just after 8:00 a.m., investigating the death of an individual found laying on a bus stop bench.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA
KTLA.com

3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
countynews.tv

Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian

11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 710 Freeway

South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the 710 Freeway in the city of South Gate early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:22 a.m., Nov. 19, for a car that had flipped several times and the patient was still inside the vehicle when CHP arrived at the 710 North and Imperial Boulevard.
SOUTH GATE, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Lincoln Heights hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition

Lincoln Heights -- Investigators are asking the public for help locating the driver who struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City

Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
TEMPLE CITY, CA

