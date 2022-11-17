Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers CollaborationAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Woman Shot While in Vehicle in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot while in a vehicle and taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition Sunday night. The shooting, reported at 9:37 p.m., Nov. 20, occurred in the area of Mission and 1st Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Says Crash That Injured 25 Law Enforcement Recruits Was Not Intentional
The driver behind the wheel of a SUV that struck a group of sheriff's department recruits on a training run in Whittier says the crash was not intentional. Nicholas Gutierrez said in an exclusive interview with NBCLA that the crash that injured 25 recruits was not deliberate and that he fell asleep at the wheel.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot and Killed Near Hollywood Homeless Encampment
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk near a homeless encampment. The shooting was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue. Several tents are on the sidewalk in the area. First responders attempted CPR, but the man died at the...
LAPD Motorcycle Officer Struck in Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the North Hills neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley Saturday night, Nov. 19, around 10:00 p.m. LAPD officers and the Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to the scene...
Body Found on Bus Stop Bench, Death Investigation Underway
Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered on a bench at a bus stop in the city of Santa Clarita prompting a Sheriff’s department death investigation. Sheriff’s deputies were at the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue at the Newhall Metrolink Station on Monday, Nov. 21, just after 8:00 a.m., investigating the death of an individual found laying on a bus stop bench.
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
KTLA.com
3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
One Killed in Crash on Pomona Freeway
One person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights.
1 Killed, Vehicle Mangled in Collision Involving Semi Truck on 60 Freeway
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A freeway traffic collision involving a semi truck and vehicle left one person deceased at the scene early Saturday morning in the Hacienda Heights area of Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Fe Springs Station along with Los Angeles County...
6 Injured, 1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Northridge, Los Angeles, CA: A traffic collision involving multiple vehicles resulted in the death of one person at the scene on the 8300 block of North Corbin Avenue in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the collision around...
countynews.tv
Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian
11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
foxla.com
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 710 Freeway
South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the 710 Freeway in the city of South Gate early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:22 a.m., Nov. 19, for a car that had flipped several times and the patient was still inside the vehicle when CHP arrived at the 710 North and Imperial Boulevard.
theeastsiderla.com
Lincoln Heights hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition
Lincoln Heights -- Investigators are asking the public for help locating the driver who struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.
Person shot near freeway offramp in Torrance area
A person was shot and wounded today near a freeway offramp in the Torrance area, and an investigation was underway. The northbound 405 Freeway closed from Western Avenue to Crenshaw Boulevard while an investigation was conducted.
newsantaana.com
Garden Grove man convicted of killing a transient in an alcohol-influenced collision
Victor Manuel Romero, a 28-year-old Garden Grove man, was convicted of killing Raymond MacDonald, a 33-year-old homeless bicyclist in Huntington Beach in a collision while under the influence of alcohol, on March 30, 2019. Romero was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He had a...
Driver released from custody after arrest for Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits
A man who authorities believe intentionally crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits was released from custody Thursday evening, according to jail records.
Man Fatally Shot in East Los Angeles
A man was fatally shot in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles near the City of Commerce, authorities said Saturday.
Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights
Ladera Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting occurred around 2:08 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the 7-Eleven located on the 5500 block of West Centinela Avenue… Read more "Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights"
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City
Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
Comments / 0