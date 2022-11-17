Read full article on original website
England's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
England got a late start in the World Cup. Sure, it’s the country where the sport of soccer was invented. And England, along with Scotland, has the oldest national team in existence, dating back to the 1800s. But England left FIFA in 1928 and didn’t rejoin until 1946, with the team making its debut in the World Cup in 1950.
Photos: Qatar World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, before the opening match between the host team Qatar and Ecuador.
Yunus Musah Becomes Youngest USMNT World Cup Starter
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Yunus Musah, a 19-year-old midfielder from New York, will be the youngest player ever to start a game for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup.
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Ghana in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Could this finally be Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s year? Or will Ghana play spoiler?. These will be key questions worth analyzing when Portugal and Ghana kick off their...
Ecuador Fans Chant ‘We Want Beer' At Opening Game of Alcohol-Free World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. There was one thing that Ecuador fans wanted as badly as a goal on Sunday: a beer. Those in attendance at the opening game of the World Cup against...
Breaking Down How the FIFA World Cup Extra Time Rules Work
Sometimes 90 minutes of soccer isn’t enough. That’s not the case in group play of the World Cup, where games tied after regulation end in a draw, with both teams receiving a point in the standings. But more than 90 minutes of soccer occasionally is needed in the elimination round of the tournament, creating some of the sport’s most thrilling moments.
History of FIFA World Cup Matches Between USMNT and England
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The U.S. and England have had quite the history – and I don’t mean just soccer. But if we are talking about soccer, this Friday will be...
Who Are the Youngest Players to Score in a FIFA World Cup?
Jude Bellingham has announced himself on the global stage. The 19-year-old midfielder scored a wonderful curling header off a cross into the box from Manchester United left back Luke Shaw en route to a commanding 6-2 win for England over Iran on Monday. That goal made the rising Borussia Dortmund...
Fans Experience Difficulties Entering Stadium for England vs. Iran Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The second day of this year's 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar. The first match of Monday kicked off between England and Iran at the Khalifa International...
Iran Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Players on Iran’s national soccer team chose not to sing their country’s national anthem prior to their World Cup opener against England on Monday. Along with silence...
