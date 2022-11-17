Read full article on original website
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022
Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
Manatees huddle together at TECO viewing center as weather gets chilly
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — As the weather progressively got colder over the weekend, the manatee population is looking for warmer waters. This means if you took a trip to somewhere like the TECO Manatee Viewing Center, you would have probably seen a large group of hundreds of sea cows huddled together.
Yoder’s Restaurant gives ABC7 behind the scenes look at their Thanksgiving pie order preps
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yoder’s Restaurant in Sarasota is known for its delicious pies and homestyle cooking. Naturally, Thanskgiving is one of the local business’ busiest times of the year. The restaurant let ABC7 take a behind the scene look at its pie kitchen as they prepared pre-orders....
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
South Florida sees record-breaking rain flooding; what does that mean for Tampa Bay area?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People across the South Florida region witnessed record-breaking rain flooding on Sunday, reaching over 3 inches of rain in some areas, multiple reports say. Those in Miami-Dade County had to cancel their weekend plans due to flooding and road closures on Sunday, according to WSVN.
Something no one is thankful for: the rising cost of Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for your stretchy pants because Thanksgiving is now just days away. While many of us are excited to gather around a table overflowing with tasty dishes, what no one is thankful for: the increasing cost to prepare the meal. A turkey is...
Thanksgiving travel kicks off with high gas prices, busy TPA
TAMPA, Fla. — Thanksgiving travel in Florida is forecast to be the busiest in nearly two decades – since 2005. Tampa International Airport is preparing for an influx of travelers. On average, they expect to see approximately 70,000 passengers a day during this period, up from a daily average of approximately 55,000 in previous months.
'A buyer is able to buy a lot' | High mortgage rates reports show closings down 22% in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — As mortgage rates increase, the number of real estate closing sales is decreasing. In the Tampa Bay region, single-family home closings have dropped 22 percent from a year ago, according to Florida Realtors. You may hope that'd nudge prices down. Unfortunately, no. The median sale price...
Wesley Chapel mom turns basic need into idea for new business
WESLEY CHAPEL — Despite the increasing awareness of gluten allergies and availability of gluten-free foods, it can still be challenging to find a tasty snack or ingredient that won’t cause a reaction. Kristin Folch is a mom of three young children, one of whom has a gluten allergy....
Tampa Bay Weekend: Holiday markets, shopping & twinkling lights
It's going to be a fun, busy weekend here in the Tampa Bay area, with holiday celebrations kicking off even before Thanksgiving.
Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tampa, FL
Tampa in Hillsborough County is a family-friendly vacation destination in Florida. Located along the shores of Tampa Bay on the Florida Gulf, fun and exciting attractions abound in this wonderful city. Like other well-known tourist destinations, Tampa is home to some awesome theme parks. Busch Gardens is one of the...
Thanksgiving turkey trots across the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thanksgiving is less than one week away so before you start licking your chops to gobble down a Thanksgiving feast, let's explore the many turkey trots around the Tampa Bay area. A turkey trot is a footrace held on or around Thanksgiving Day. Events range...
Gayle Guyardo Returns to LGI: The Importance of Annual Scans
Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo and her husband Mark Pichowski visit Life Guard Imaging for their annual scans and talk with Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player and Life Guard Imaging VP of Business Development Martín Gramática to discuss the importance of annual scans and screening. Currently, Life Guard Imaging is one of only 5 facilities in the country offering these scans right in the Tampa Bay area. The incredible body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-582-5222 to receive a Free Heart Scan and Consultation — a $599 value when you mention Gayle/Bloom.
Tampa Burger King manager used headset to alert drive-thru customer to call 911 during robbery
TAMPA, Fla. — A manager at a Burger King in Tampa used her quick thinking to alert a customer in the drive-thru line to call 911 during a robbery, police report. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, police said a man entered a Burger King nearby West De Leon Sreet and South Dale Mabry Highway "demanding free food from the employees."
This is your reminder to start thawing your Thanksgiving turkey
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As you start planning your Thanksgiving dinner, don’t forget an important step: Defrosting frozen turkeys. Even the most seasoned cooks may not know just how long the process takes. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, you should allocate 24 hours of thaw time...
Bradenton nonprofit giving away holiday meals faces own crisis
BRADENTON, Fla. — A nonprofit in Manatee County is making sure families don’t go hungry this holiday season. Even as they give away meals for Thanksgiving, the organization in charge needs help too. What You Need To Know. Nonprofit AM and FM Enterprise Inc. are helping feed people...
Florida soaker: Downpours to keep drenching Sunshine State ahead of Thanksgiving
Although conditions may improve in time for the holiday, AccuWeather meteorologists say the wet weather will disrupt outdoor plans and travel into midweek. Florida will not live up to its nickname through the middle of the week as an extended stretch of wet weather will keep sunshine at bay, disrupt bustling holiday travel and make for downright lousy weather at the beaches and amusement parks.
