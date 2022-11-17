Read full article on original website
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic placeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Filmmaker examines 1980 murder-suicide involving former Chiefs player Jim Tyrer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It stands as one of the most horrific events in Kansas City Chiefs history. It also stands as one of the least-known events in the kingdom. A filmmaker wants to make sure the man and his family are never forgotten. "Jim Tyrer was a spectacular...
World Cup organizers in Kansas City are already hard at work preparing for 2026
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four years from now, Kansas City will be home to several world cup matches. The growing city isn't wasting time getting ready. KC is rapidly becoming known as a soccer city. The national broadcast for the 2022 World Cup actually showed KC’s watch party in the Power and Light District after a U.S. Men's National Team goal Monday.
Hundreds turn out to watch World Cup soccer at KC's Power & Light District
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of fans jammedKansas City's Power & Light District for a watch party for the U.S. men's opening match in the World Cup soccer competition. Jereme Johnson was all decked out in a red, white and blue suit for the occasion. "We came down from...
The Nutcracker returns in full force to the Kauffman Center this December
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A holiday tradition will return in full force to the Kauffman Center in December. KMBC went behind the scenes of The Nutcracker. Eleven-year-old Sam Stein will get his shot as Fritz in the 2022 production of The Nutcracker. Stein was found through the new Road...
KC Downtown Council: Royals fans will have easy access to new stadium
Kansas City's Downtown Council says baseball fans will have easy access to a new Kansas City Royals stadium, wherever it is located.
Kansas City, Missouri saw two and a half weeks without a homicide for the first time in 5 years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local advocacy groups are calling it a historic start to the month after a small break in violence in Kansas City, Missouri. This November, KCMO is seeing something that hasn't happened in five years. No one died from gun violence for two and a half weeks.
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
Warming up this week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and seasonal this afternoon. High 54. Sunny and warmer Tuesday. High 57. Increasing clouds and south breeze on Wednesday. High 57. Mostly cloudy and cooler Thanksgiving Day. High 50. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday with blustery conditions. High 47. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment building
Bellerive Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bellerive Hotel is a remarkable building located at 214 E. Armour Boulevard, on the northeast corner of Armour and Warrick Boulevards, in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on February 28, 1980.
Kansas City LGBTQ community holding vigil for victims of Colorado Springs shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the LGBTQ community in Kansas City are denouncing the horrific shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 25 more injured. Local community leaders are holding a vigil at Fountain Haus, one of Kansas City’s...
Kansas City's Healing House in need of gently used coats
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the giving season approaches and temperatures drop, one Kansas City nonprofit wants your old coats. This is the time of year people go through those closets, companies and schools sometimes clean out the lost and found. All those coats can do a world of good in Kansas City's northeast neighborhood.
UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving
Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
Man dead in overnight apartment shooting in Kansas City
A man is dead after being shot in an apartment building just after midnight on Monday.
KCK officials detail plans to review Roger Golubski's old case files
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, and Unified Government officials announced a plan Monday to review case files of former police Detective Roger Golubski. Golubski is facing federal charges related to two separate indictments, accusing him of using the badge to influence witnesses, protect sex traffickers, and coerce sexual favors for himself.
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
KCMO neighborhood looking to replace current board members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s biggest neighborhoods is fed up with its board and now the neighbors are trying to replace them. But the meeting to do so was cancelled at the last minute. 474 city blocks, 6,000 neighbors and more than 3,500 households. That’s what the Ivanhoe neighborhood is made up […]
Popular KCK barbecue food truck now has permanent location
Since May 2021, Jerone and Nykita Slater have run Holy Smoke BBQ at 81st and Leavenworth Road. Now they're opening a permanent restaurant.
Kansas City families warn of contractor who takes money, doesn’t complete work
One man said he Franklin Hood, owner of HR Excavating and Hauling, over a year ago and the work still isn't done. Now he’s out over $7,000.
