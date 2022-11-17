ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup organizers in Kansas City are already hard at work preparing for 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four years from now, Kansas City will be home to several world cup matches. The growing city isn't wasting time getting ready. KC is rapidly becoming known as a soccer city. The national broadcast for the 2022 World Cup actually showed KC’s watch party in the Power and Light District after a U.S. Men's National Team goal Monday.
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
Warming up this week!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and seasonal this afternoon. High 54. Sunny and warmer Tuesday. High 57. Increasing clouds and south breeze on Wednesday. High 57. Mostly cloudy and cooler Thanksgiving Day. High 50. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday with blustery conditions. High 47. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment building

Bellerive Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bellerive Hotel is a remarkable building located at 214 E. Armour Boulevard, on the northeast corner of Armour and Warrick Boulevards, in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on February 28, 1980.
Kansas City's Healing House in need of gently used coats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the giving season approaches and temperatures drop, one Kansas City nonprofit wants your old coats. This is the time of year people go through those closets, companies and schools sometimes clean out the lost and found. All those coats can do a world of good in Kansas City's northeast neighborhood.
UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving

Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
KCK officials detail plans to review Roger Golubski's old case files

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, and Unified Government officials announced a plan Monday to review case files of former police Detective Roger Golubski. Golubski is facing federal charges related to two separate indictments, accusing him of using the badge to influence witnesses, protect sex traffickers, and coerce sexual favors for himself.
