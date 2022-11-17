ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSDK

Dasher's Dive Bar at the PowerPlex

ST. LOUIS — It's said to be the most immersive Christmas pop-up bar in the STL. The immersive Christmas experience will put you in the holiday spirit! With delicious Christmas-themed cocktails and snacks, your favorite Christmas classics playing over their state-of-the-art sound system and Christmas décor wall to wall, there is no better way to get ready for the holidays!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Annual Lemon Pepper Kickback Back in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — November 23, just a day before Thanksgiving, the festivities begin! The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL is making it's way back to St. Louis. The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL was created in 2017 to enhance culture & connections in St. Louis, MO. Remember your first basement party or those infamous house parties from college? That is what the kickback is!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Expedia's air travel hacks for 2023

ST. LOUIS — As we head into the holidays, many travelers have already expanded their travel plans and aspirations. But, traveling isn’t always so simple. Thankfully, Expedia has released its 2023 Air Travel Hacks Report, providing data-backed tips to help save travelers time and money. The main takeaway?...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

5 On Your Sideline highlights: Nov. 18

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Sideline has your updates on championship season for high school football. Here are updates from Nov. 18 and 19. Timberland looked to upset Francis Howell, but undefeated prevailed to move on to Class 5 final four. Francis Howell scored 49 to Timberland's 18.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Marquette High School opts for virtual learning Monday and Tuesday after threats last week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Marquette High School students will have virtual learning Monday and Tuesday after threats led to early dismissals on both Thursday and Friday. In a message posted to the school's website and Rockwood School District Facebook page, school leaders said the change only affected Marquette High School. The school's Thanksgiving break begins Wednesday, so the earliest students will return to the building would be Nov. 28.
CHESTERFIELD, MO

