5 die in head-on crash on East Bay freeway

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – Five people, including several young people, have died in a head-on collision on an East Bay freeway.

The head-on crash occurred just after midnight when a Sedan and an SUV were driving on westbound Highway 4 in Pittsburg. California Highway Patrol first received calls about a Hyundai Sedan going east in the westbound lanes before it collided with a Ford SUV.

CHP officer Adam Laine said the driver of the Ford was killed as well as all four people in the Hyundai — a driver and three juveniles.

"It's a tragic incident," he said. "The collision occurred westbound 4 just near Montridge Road. All the lanes were shut down for approximately four hours."

The ages of the victims have not been released, but there are reports the three juveniles were children.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The CHP has opened an investigation.

