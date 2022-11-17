ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
Mashed

Bobby Flay Explains How To Cook Gravy The Day Before Thanksgiving

When it comes to making a mouth-watering Thanksgiving spread, you've got it all figured out — with one worrisome exception. Your homemade gravy has you a wee bit stressed out. After all, so much can go wrong. It could be too watery, too thick, too salty, or completely bland. And, don't even get you started on the possibility of lumps. Ugh.
Mashed

Ree Drummond's Potato Mashing Trick Is A Thanksgiving Game Changer

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and show gratitude for the places and people in your life. One could argue that the most important part of the holiday is the spread of food that's enjoyed. While turkey is largely the main event, if we're being honest, the sides typically steal the show. Over the years, Thanksgiving side dishes have become more creative and more delicious, but that doesn't mean all sides are equally loved. According to a Mashed exclusive survey, 22% of people agreed that green bean casserole was the worst side. In 2021, Zippia reported that for the second year in a row mashed potatoes were Americans' favorite side dish to serve with turkey.
James Patrick

Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe

Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.
Los Angeles Times

Green Bean Gratin

Tender green beans are blanched, coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
Florence Carmela

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
mvmagazine.com

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fast Sweet Potatoes & Sides, Simple Roast Turkey, Cranberry Tarts

We've tweaked some recipes to make Thanksgiving easier for you. In an effort to make Thanksgiving easier this year (yes, the eternal quest), I decided to mess with a couple recipes, make them more user-friendly, and pass them on to you. First off, the mashed potatoes. Ever since I learned to make glorious smashed potatoes to order at Al Forno restaurant many years ago, I have been stuck on the idea of serving freshly mashed potatoes.
EatingWell

Ina Garten Is Sharing a Dessert Recipe Each Day for Thanksgiving—Including This Pie That's "Actually Better" with a Store-Bought Crust

Savory dishes tend to have the starring role on the Thanksgiving menu, but that doesn't mean a dessert can't sneak in and steal the spotlight. That's especially true if you choose a dessert recipe that looks as delicious as it tastes—and there's only one person to call for an easy dessert that will make your guests stop in their tracks: Ina Garten.
fox56news.com

Pumpkin sheet cake with cream cheese icing, butterscotch apple pie

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. In a large bowl, blend together the pumpkin, sugar, and vegetable oil. Add the eggs and blend again. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and add to the pumpkin mixture. Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared cake pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cooling completely before icing.
newmexicomagazine.org

Pie-O-Neer Pie Crust

I include three recipes for crusts in Pie Town Pies, plus instructions on blind-baking crusts for custard or cream pies. This is the most basic recipe you can master. A tip: Every day, pie crust comes out differently. If the mixture seems too dry to hold the shape of a ball, add a little more water, but don’t add too much at a time. Most of all, have fun with it. This is your creation.

