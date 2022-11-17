Read full article on original website
Related
Eagle Valley Nordic ski team reloads after winning boys state title in 2022
After graduating all of its point scorers on the boys side — including Ferguson St. John, who swept the classical and skate state titles last February — and its top girls skier, one would predict a hint of nerves in the Eagle Valley wax truck. That’s not the vibe, though. For Paul Steiner’s crew, embracing the Nordic lifestyle is what those over-distance workouts in three-degree weather is really all about. Success comes courtesy of culture.
Letter: Mountain golf at its level best
Waking up on this sunny, beautiful, crisp, mid-November, Sunday morning, I find myself looking out over a snow-covered 14th fairway. As I do, a slight feeling of sadness overcomes me. Seeing another amazing golf season coming to an end in this wonderful Vail Valley is never easy. Even if the consolation is lifts turning at two world-class ski resorts.
Race training begins on Vail Mountain’s Golden Peak venue, late opening seen as ‘disappointing’
Golden Peak became one of many venues in Colorado making race training available to teams from across the country this weekend. It has been a good season for early season race training; Copper Mountain has been open since Oct. 22, Loveland has been hosting teams for weeks, Steamboat Sports Club has had race training available at its Howleson Hill venue for nearly two weeks, and Aspen’s Stapleton Training Center has been available to World Cup athletes for more than a week.
Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule
What goes best with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies? Fresh snow. With a big assist from Mother Nature, Beaver Creek’s lifts will start spinning two days ahead of schedule on Monday, Nov. 21, the resort announced Friday. The resort has received more than 50 inches of early season snow and snowmaking temperatures have been ideal, which prompted Vail Resorts officials to move up the resort’s opening two days from the previously announced Nov. 23 opening.
Vail Christian High School students serve with Shoulder-to-Shoulder
From llama packing in Peru to studying sea turtles in Costa Rica to learning about sustainable tourism in Panama, nine students and teachers from Vail Christian High School participated in Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder’s summer programs focused on ethical leadership:. Carlos Chavez – Panama (education and environment) Ms. Kasey Desmond...
Beaver Creek dedicates run to beloved leader Gary Shimanowitz
For the 2022-23 season, the run formerly known as “Double Diamond” has a much more appropriate namesake. The run will be called “Gary’s,” Beaver Creek announced Wednesday, in honor of Gary Shimanowitz, a 32-year veteran of Beaver Creek and Breckenridge ski areas who died in February.
Town of Vail seeks input on Gore Creek Promenade improvements
The town of Vail is seeking feedback from users of the Gore Creek Promenade on potential park improvements. Located along Gore Creek between the area of the Children’s Fountain and the International Bridge in Vail Village, the promenade provides access to the creek, is host to special events, and is the entrance to several shops, art galleries and restaurants.
Meet Your Chef: Pascal Coudouy at Grand Hyatt Vail
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Letter: Words to live by from Dr. Charlie Tuft
The new ski season is upon us. I’m excited. I’m stoked — as it were! We’ve got early-season fresh snow and it’s exhilarating. Hopefully more coming. But — it reminds me of when we lost Dr. Charlie Tuft. He was my neighbor for years and a very, very decent man. The gentleman was a Mount Everest expedition physician but, more importantly, my friend.
On-campus physical therapy for VSON patients provides a streamlines continuum of care
Anyone who’s previously needed physical therapy knows that great treatment always involves a personal touch and a level of direct continuity of care. That said, many of us have also been frustrated as a subsequent PT visit requires a re-evaluation or a whole new strategy, as different therapists try to take their own approach to an existing diagnosis – often cutting into the time allotted for each visit’s therapeutic care.
As snow piles up at Vail, more ropes drop on new terrain
The early birds get the powder turns — always. That was the case Tuesday morning at Vail as skiers and snowboarders who arrived first got dibs on 9 inches of fresh snow that fell overnight. There was also virgin terrain to be had as ropes dropped for the season...
More terrain on Vail Mountain, Restaurant Week, pet photos with Santa, author meet-and-greets and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/18/22
No fasting or dieting prior to Thanksgiving this year, there are too many good deals out there you won’t want to miss during Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant week. This meal deal, foodie-friendly promotion was typically held in the fall and organizers are trying it during the early part of the ski season instead this year. The event has not only changed dates, but it is also longer than a week. It started on Vail’s Opening Day, Nov. 11 and goes until Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
Mother Nature gifts Copper Mountain Resort with fresh snow for Opening Day
And just like that, all four of Summit County’s ski areas have opened up for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. After patiently watching the other three Summit County ski areas host Opening Days over the past few weeks, Copper Mountain Resort got its 50th anniversary season underway on Monday, Nov. 14.
Vail gives go-ahead for $500K in inflation relief, retention bonuses￼
Using savings from unfilled positions, the town of Vail intends to distribute around $500,000 in inflation relief and retention bonuses to its employees this year. Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest said at the Town Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting that these bonuses are meant to “address the inflation and labor pressure we’re certainly feeling within the valley.”
Young Eagles aviation prepares for takeoff
When extracurricular activities look like scenes from “Top Gun,” it’s no surprise that students flock to airport hangers to learn all about aviation. A new nonprofit, Young Eagles Aviators, aims to provide hands-on aviation learning adventures for interested youth in Eagle County. The new nonprofit follows a...
Western Slope water officials tour sites integral to lower Colorado River basin consumption
Staff and board members from the Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District, along with other water managers from across western Colorado, visited the lower basin states of Nevada, Arizona and California earlier this month on what they called a fact-finding trip. The tour took participants by bus from Las...
RSV hospitalizations on the rise in Eagle County
Cases of respiratory illness and influenza are on the rise across Colorado this month, with an unprecedented spike occurring in the number of hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that there have been 895 patients hospitalized from...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0