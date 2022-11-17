ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Eagle Valley Nordic ski team reloads after winning boys state title in 2022

After graduating all of its point scorers on the boys side — including Ferguson St. John, who swept the classical and skate state titles last February — and its top girls skier, one would predict a hint of nerves in the Eagle Valley wax truck. That’s not the vibe, though. For Paul Steiner’s crew, embracing the Nordic lifestyle is what those over-distance workouts in three-degree weather is really all about. Success comes courtesy of culture.
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Mountain golf at its level best

Waking up on this sunny, beautiful, crisp, mid-November, Sunday morning, I find myself looking out over a snow-covered 14th fairway. As I do, a slight feeling of sadness overcomes me. Seeing another amazing golf season coming to an end in this wonderful Vail Valley is never easy. Even if the consolation is lifts turning at two world-class ski resorts.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Race training begins on Vail Mountain’s Golden Peak venue, late opening seen as ‘disappointing’

Golden Peak became one of many venues in Colorado making race training available to teams from across the country this weekend. It has been a good season for early season race training; Copper Mountain has been open since Oct. 22, Loveland has been hosting teams for weeks, Steamboat Sports Club has had race training available at its Howleson Hill venue for nearly two weeks, and Aspen’s Stapleton Training Center has been available to World Cup athletes for more than a week.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule

What goes best with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies? Fresh snow. With a big assist from Mother Nature, Beaver Creek’s lifts will start spinning two days ahead of schedule on Monday, Nov. 21, the resort announced Friday. The resort has received more than 50 inches of early season snow and snowmaking temperatures have been ideal, which prompted Vail Resorts officials to move up the resort’s opening two days from the previously announced Nov. 23 opening.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Christian High School students serve with Shoulder-to-Shoulder

From llama packing in Peru to studying sea turtles in Costa Rica to learning about sustainable tourism in Panama, nine students and teachers from Vail Christian High School participated in Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder’s summer programs focused on ethical leadership:. Carlos Chavez – Panama (education and environment) Ms. Kasey Desmond...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Town of Vail seeks input on Gore Creek Promenade improvements

The town of Vail is seeking feedback from users of the Gore Creek Promenade on potential park improvements. Located along Gore Creek between the area of the Children’s Fountain and the International Bridge in Vail Village, the promenade provides access to the creek, is host to special events, and is the entrance to several shops, art galleries and restaurants.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Pascal Coudouy at Grand Hyatt Vail

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Words to live by from Dr. Charlie Tuft

The new ski season is upon us. I’m excited. I’m stoked — as it were! We’ve got early-season fresh snow and it’s exhilarating. Hopefully more coming. But — it reminds me of when we lost Dr. Charlie Tuft. He was my neighbor for years and a very, very decent man. The gentleman was a Mount Everest expedition physician but, more importantly, my friend.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

On-campus physical therapy for VSON patients provides a streamlines continuum of care

Anyone who’s previously needed physical therapy knows that great treatment always involves a personal touch and a level of direct continuity of care. That said, many of us have also been frustrated as a subsequent PT visit requires a re-evaluation or a whole new strategy, as different therapists try to take their own approach to an existing diagnosis – often cutting into the time allotted for each visit’s therapeutic care.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

More terrain on Vail Mountain, Restaurant Week, pet photos with Santa, author meet-and-greets and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/18/22

No fasting or dieting prior to Thanksgiving this year, there are too many good deals out there you won’t want to miss during Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant week. This meal deal, foodie-friendly promotion was typically held in the fall and organizers are trying it during the early part of the ski season instead this year. The event has not only changed dates, but it is also longer than a week. It started on Vail’s Opening Day, Nov. 11 and goes until Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail gives go-ahead for $500K in inflation relief, retention bonuses￼

Using savings from unfilled positions, the town of Vail intends to distribute around $500,000 in inflation relief and retention bonuses to its employees this year. Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest said at the Town Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting that these bonuses are meant to “address the inflation and labor pressure we’re certainly feeling within the valley.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Young Eagles aviation prepares for takeoff

When extracurricular activities look like scenes from “Top Gun,” it’s no surprise that students flock to airport hangers to learn all about aviation. A new nonprofit, Young Eagles Aviators, aims to provide hands-on aviation learning adventures for interested youth in Eagle County. The new nonprofit follows a...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

RSV hospitalizations on the rise in Eagle County

Cases of respiratory illness and influenza are on the rise across Colorado this month, with an unprecedented spike occurring in the number of hospitalizations due to respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that there have been 895 patients hospitalized from...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy