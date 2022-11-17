World Cup: Senegal rule Sadio Mane out for Qatar 2022 due to injury; Bayern star cut from team ahead of opener

Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Qatar World Cup 2022: U.S. President Joe Biden makes special phone call to players before USMNT vs. Wales game
The United States men's national team are preparing for their World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, and over the weekend the team received a special message of encouragement from President Joe Biden. The 46th President of the United States called coach Gregg Berhalter and the team on Friday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. local time as they were in what looked to be a large room at their hotel in Qatar.
Legends of the fall: pundits bring cold comfort to World Cup viewers
There’s a perception that working in the media is glamorous, especially when it comes to covering massive cultural and sporting events. Well, my first involvement with Glastonbury as a journalist was live-blogging it from an office, and it’s an absolute pleasure to be bringing you coverage of the World Cup from my kitchen. As someone who is, according to Qatari World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman, “damaged in the mind”, this is probably for the best.
Comments / 0