Soccer world reacts to Sadio Mané announcement

The expectation was that Sadio Mané would miss some time for Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup . However, the word is official that the Senegalese superstar will miss the entire tournament due to a leg injury.

Mané , who played professionally for Bayern Munich , sustained an injury in their recent Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen. The African Cup of Nations winner, who won six of eight matches in World Cup qualifiers, was hoping for this year’s event in Qatar would be their best finish since 2002 when they made it to the quarterfinals. However, without Mané, the odds are against them being able to do so.

Mané finished second in this year’s Ballon d’Or voting. The 30-year-old forward has 34 goals in 93 caps for his country and is a two-time African player of the year, making this loss feel especially painful for Senegal fans and soccer fans around the world. Despite the best efforts of medical doctors as well as local witch doctors, the injury that affected him remains.

There were lots of strong reactions to the news, including some who blamed the fact that the World Cup schedule was moved to take place in the middle of the club season.

Senegal, which is part of Group A, will take on the Netherlands on Nov. 21, Qatar on Nov. 25, and Ecuador on Nov. 29.

