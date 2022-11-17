ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to Sadio Mané announcement

By Sean Keeley
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A13Hl_0jEg8qIv00

The expectation was that Sadio Mané would miss some time for Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup . However, the word is official that the Senegalese superstar will miss the entire tournament due to a leg injury.

Mané , who played professionally for Bayern Munich , sustained an injury in their recent Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen. The African Cup of Nations winner, who won six of eight matches in World Cup qualifiers, was hoping for this year’s event in Qatar would be their best finish since 2002 when they made it to the quarterfinals. However, without Mané, the odds are against them being able to do so.

Mané finished second in this year’s Ballon d’Or voting. The 30-year-old forward has 34 goals in 93 caps for his country and is a two-time African player of the year, making this loss feel especially painful for Senegal fans and soccer fans around the world. Despite the best efforts of medical doctors as well as local witch doctors, the injury that affected him remains.

There were lots of strong reactions to the news, including some who blamed the fact that the World Cup schedule was moved to take place in the middle of the club season.

Senegal, which is part of Group A, will take on the Netherlands on Nov. 21, Qatar on Nov. 25, and Ecuador on Nov. 29.

[ Daily Mail ]

The post Soccer world reacts to Sadio Mané announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to FIFA President’s insane comments

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told a room full of reporters that he wants people to “talk about football” at the World Cup instead of host country Qatar’s disregard for human rights and discrimination against women and LGBTQ+ people. Infantino, instead, made that nearly impossible by creating a huge distraction on the eve of the opening Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to FIFA President’s insane comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

FIFA President gives shocking speech about World Cup criticism

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the quiet part out loud on Saturday in a room full of reporters on the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. What followed was a stunning but unsurprising laundry list of whataboutisms and offensive remarks about why Qatar shouldn’t be criticized for its human rights record or Read more... The post FIFA President gives shocking speech about World Cup criticism appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

11 star players who won’t play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury

Having the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November and December instead of the summer meant players in Europe and most of the rest of the world must stop in the middle of their club seasons and fly to the Middle East to join their national teams. Inevitably, that meant there wasn’t time for players Read more... The post 11 star players who won’t play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup

Tyler Adams was named captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At 23 years old, he is both the youngest World Cup captain for the USA since 1950 and the youngest of 32 captains in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder was omnipresent during CONCACAF World Cup Read more... The post USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

How Iranians at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are helping protesters back home

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar, and with it, a platform for specific teams to show their solidarity with issues taking place back home.  The people of Iran have been embattled with their government concerning women’s rights, leading to severe injuries and deaths–and now death sentences–for many protesters. From the mandatory wearing Read more... The post How Iranians at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are helping protesters back home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

‘Coach, put me in’: President Biden calls USMNT ahead of World Cup

President Joe Biden borrowed a line from John Fogerty in his address to the U.S. men’s national team ahead of their first World Cup match since 2014. That  match will take place on Monday against Wales. Biden called coach Gregg Berhalter and the entire USMNT and staff to wish them good luck at the 2022 Read more... The post ‘Coach, put me in’: President Biden calls USMNT ahead of World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to another strange FIFA uniform demand

FIFA is once again telling teams what they can and cannot do with their kits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This time, it’s something fans would not be able to see on the pitch or TV. The Belgium white away kits, seen below, have the word “Love” inside the back collar. This feature is Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to another strange FIFA uniform demand appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Huge injury shocks soccer world, shakes up World Cup

The injury situation for reigning World Cup champion France just got worse with another of the world’s best ruled out for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. French and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out for the entire tournament after suffering an injury in training just three days before France opens its Read more... The post Huge injury shocks soccer world, shakes up World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

England fans react to strong start at World Cup

England is clearly on a mission to redeem itself at the 2022 World Cup following a semifinal loss at the 2018 World Cup and losing in penalties in the 2020 Euros final. And English fans are already setting the highest of expectations. Bukaya Saka scored two goals to lead England to a resounding 6-2 win Read more... The post England fans react to strong start at World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

What made Netherlands-Senegal extremely unique.

Three games in, and the 2022 Fifa World Cup has already been a hotbed for controversy and protests.  Qatar-Ecuador garnered accusations of match-fixing to the simple fact that the host nation of Qatar has warranted volumes of criticism since receiving the hosting duties back in 2010.  The Iran-England was embroiled in the FIFA crackdown on displays of LGBTGQ+ support by Read more... The post What made Netherlands-Senegal extremely unique. appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

European teams comply with controversial FIFA mandate

FIFA’s goal of having every team respect Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ laws and customs is working. Seven European teams have reversed their stance on wearing a captain’s armband in support of LGBTQ rights and other minority groups after FIFA threatened to have those players start their 2022 World Cup matches on a yellow card. The U.S. Men’s Read more... The post European teams comply with controversial FIFA mandate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

The Comeback

9K+
Followers
231
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy