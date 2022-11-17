ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard (knee) questionable vs. Pistons

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday night’s game against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Leonard hasn’t played since Oct. 23 against the Phoenix Suns. He was shut down last month with stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee.

Leonard sustained a torn ACL in his right knee in June 2021 and missed the entire 2021-22 season. He played 21 minutes off the bench in each of his two performances this season, then reported stiffness to the Clippers at shootaround in Oklahoma City on Oct. 25.

Leonard, 31, is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in the two games this season.

–Field Level Media

