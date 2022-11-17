ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

I'm ordering my Thanksgiving dinner online this year and it's not too late for you to, too. Here are 6 places where there's still time to order.

By Lauren Savoie
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXeJ8_0jEg8kFn00

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsmO7_0jEg8kFn00

Williams Sonoma

  • Thanksgiving is less than a week away, but there's still time to order all or part of the Big Meal.
  • Online marketplaces like Goldbelly and Williams Sonoma offer unique options that ship quickly.
  • If you're up for doing some of the cooking (but none of the prep), meal delivery services like Home Chef also have options.

Look, I don't know about you, but it's the third Thanksgiving since the start of the pandemic and I'm tired. If you're tired too, let me unburden you: it's ok to outsource all or part of your Thanksgiving meal.

In fact, that's exactly what I'm doing this year. My husband is recovering from surgery and it will just be the two of us for dinner this year, so I'm buying my turkey fully smoked and ready to eat from a local BBQ place and I ordered a few desserts from Goldbelly . I feel so much lighter knowing that I only have to worry about cooking a few sides — and to be honest, we'll probably end up with a better meal than if I attempted to cook every piece of it.

Below you'll find a range of options that can help make preparing the Big Meal a little easier. There are meal delivery kit services like Home Chef for those who are down to cook but daunted by menu planning and grocery shopping. There's curated marketplaces like Goldbelly if you're looking for a few special dishes to round out your meal. And, finally, there's places like Williams Sonoma that will take care of the full feast for you.

Here are 6 places where you can buy Thanksgiving dinner online

Goldbelly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Uhu1_0jEg8kFn00

Uncle Ray's/Goldbelly

Check out all of Goldbelly's Thanksgiving options .

  • Last day to place an order: Ongoing
  • Good for: Groups of any size
  • On the menu: From turduckens to pie-cake-hybrid desserts, shop dinner kits or a la carte Thanksgiving eats from famous food vendors, indie shops, and small businesses. See all your choices here .
  • The prep: Varies by product; mostly heat and serve
  • Pricing: From $15

Goldbelly partners with both large and small restaurants around the nation and ships food directly to your door. It's curated the best and tastiest in Thanksgiving eats from full dinner kits to one-off mains (yep, including turducken), apps, sides, desserts, and pies. Supporting local businesses and eating deliciously? Not a bad way to spend the holiday.

Williams Sonoma
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjWZb_0jEg8kFn00

Williams Sonoma

Check out all the Thanksgiving options from Williams Sonoma .

  • Last day to place an order: November 19
  • Good for: Up to 12 people
  • On the menu: A northern California-raised Willie Bird whole turkey, sausage apple cranberry stuffing, green bean casserole, butter chive mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie. See the full menu here .
  • The prep: Heat and serve
  • Pricing: From $179.95 for complete meals, $14.95 for individual dishes

From single side dishes to an entire meal for 12, Williams Sonoma has you covered, especially if you're looking for a Norman Rockwell-esque Thanksgiving. If your family is full of foodies, the Complete Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner from Williams Sonoma is a decadent bet. Serving 12, the menu includes the classic staples of a traditional Thanksgiving feast, and the centerpiece is the Willie Bird whole turkey raised on an all-natural diet.

Harry & David
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzujF_0jEg8kFn00

Harry & David

Check out all the Thanksgiving options from Harry & David .

  • Last day to place an order: November 21 (express 2-day shipping is included)
  • Good for: Up to 10 people
  • On the menu: A 10 lb fully-cooked turkey with classic gravy, apple sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts with bacon; brown sugar sweet potatoes, spiced cranberry chutney, and a pumpkin cheesecake. See the full menu here .
  • The prep: Heat and serve
  • Pricing: Starting at $249.99 for full turkey dinners ; from $29.99 for individual dishes

It's not just gift baskets and chocolate towers at Harry & David — you can order an entire Thanksgiving spread from the specialty foods retailer. Its delectable, ready-to-heat Gourmet Turkey Feast includes a fully cooked and brined turkey among traditional sides and, of course, dessert.

Omaha Steaks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tl455_0jEg8kFn00

Omaha Steaks

Check out all of Omaha Steaks' Thanksgiving options .

  • Last day to place an order: November 21 (rush delivery available)
  • Good for: Up to 8 people
  • On the menu: Roasted turkey breast, spiral-sliced ham, whipped sweet potatoes,  steakhouse cauliflower gratin, among a variety of other centerpieces, sides, and desserts. See all your choices here .
  • The prep: Heat and serve
  • Pricing: Full feasts starting at $129.99; individual dishes starting at $9.99

Online butcher Omaha Steaks lets you easily Build Your Own Thanksgiving dinner , with customizable packages of ready-to-heat holiday favorites for a hearty meal. Choose from an assortment of high-quality meats, mains, apps, sides, and desserts. You can also just order a juicy centerpiece protein, or side dishes and desserts a la carte to supplement a home-cooked meal.

Home Chef
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDMom_0jEg8kFn00

Home Chef

Check out subscription options from Home Chef here .

  • Last day to place an order: Ongoing
  • Good for: Up to 6 people
  • On the menu: A turkey breast roast, four a la carte sides including white cheddar and sage biscuits with honey butter and loaded garlic mashed potatoes, and an apple cranberry sauce crumble dessert.
  • The prep: Cook using pre-portioned ingredients and recipes
  • Pricing: Based on your subscription

If you have a subscription to Home Chef , another popular meal kit delivery service known for easy home cooking, take advantage of its Thanksgiving meal special: a full dinner for up to six people using farm-fresh ingredients. The options are easy to make and perfect for families who are craving the classics and are down to "cook," but not in the mood to do the shopping.

The Honey Baked Ham Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poU0c_0jEg8kFn00

Honey Baked

Shop all Thanksgiving options from Honey Baked Ham .

  • Last day to place an order: November 21 (express 2-day shipping is included)
  • Good for: Up to 12-16 people
  • On the menu: A slow-smoked, bone-in half ham; pre-cooked, oven-roasted whole turkey, plus classic sides. See the full menu here .
  • The prep: Heat and serve
  • Pricing: $54.99 and up

If you prefer ham to turkey, look no further than the aptly-named Honey Baked Ham Co. It has several types of turkey on the menu, but ham is where it shines. Choose from different sized meals to accommodate small or large families; each one includes a variety of savory sides like maple sweet potatoes soufflé, green bean casserole, and double cheddar mac cheese, or even desserts like cinnamon apples and Southern pecan pie.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
LivingCheap

Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022

If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
HAWAII STATE
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Mary Duncan

“Can’t you afford to split the bill?” Man mortified when called out for not wanting to pay for other’s meals

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ll never forget the time I went out with a bunch of people for my friend Alison’s birthday and the bill came to over twelve hundred dollars. We were all shocked at the total, even though we had all been drinking and had entrees and some appetizers between us. No one was prepared to pay that much money, and it fell on our one well off friend to put it on her credit card and let us pay her back. Everyone gave her what they could at the time, but this was in the era before Venmo and PayPal, so it was cash only. If a person couldn’t pay their share, they promised to pay her back later.
AOL Corp

6 things in your freezer you should throw away

A freezer is something we could never live without. We store everything in there, from. and veggies to leftovers. But we have to admit, sometimes we treat our freezer like a junk drawer—anything that doesn't have a place in our fridge or pantry may get haphazardly thrown in there. This leads to a lot of disorganization and foods that are forgotten (sometimes for years). If your relationship to the freezer is anything like this, it's probably time to do a little clean-out. Here are six types of items in your freezer that probably need to be thrown out.
Insider

Insider

672K+
Followers
37K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy