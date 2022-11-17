I'm ordering my Thanksgiving dinner online this year and it's not too late for you to, too. Here are 6 places where there's still time to order.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, but there's still time to order all or part of the Big Meal.

Online marketplaces like Goldbelly and Williams Sonoma offer unique options that ship quickly.

If you're up for doing some of the cooking (but none of the prep), meal delivery services like Home Chef also have options.

Look, I don't know about you, but it's the third Thanksgiving since the start of the pandemic and I'm tired. If you're tired too, let me unburden you: it's ok to outsource all or part of your Thanksgiving meal.

In fact, that's exactly what I'm doing this year. My husband is recovering from surgery and it will just be the two of us for dinner this year, so I'm buying my turkey fully smoked and ready to eat from a local BBQ place and I ordered a few desserts from Goldbelly . I feel so much lighter knowing that I only have to worry about cooking a few sides — and to be honest, we'll probably end up with a better meal than if I attempted to cook every piece of it.

Below you'll find a range of options that can help make preparing the Big Meal a little easier. There are meal delivery kit services like Home Chef for those who are down to cook but daunted by menu planning and grocery shopping. There's curated marketplaces like Goldbelly if you're looking for a few special dishes to round out your meal. And, finally, there's places like Williams Sonoma that will take care of the full feast for you.

Here are 6 places where you can buy Thanksgiving dinner online

Uncle Ray's/Goldbelly

Last day to place an order: Ongoing

Ongoing Good for: Groups of any size

Groups of any size On the menu: From turduckens to pie-cake-hybrid desserts, shop dinner kits or a la carte Thanksgiving eats from famous food vendors, indie shops, and small businesses. See all your choices here .

From turduckens to pie-cake-hybrid desserts, shop dinner kits or a la carte Thanksgiving eats from famous food vendors, indie shops, and small businesses. See all your choices here . The prep: Varies by product; mostly heat and serve

Varies by product; mostly heat and serve Pricing: From $15

Goldbelly

Goldbelly partners with both large and small restaurants around the nation and ships food directly to your door. It's curated the best and tastiest in Thanksgiving eats from full dinner kits to one-off mains (yep, including turducken), apps, sides, desserts, and pies. Supporting local businesses and eating deliciously? Not a bad way to spend the holiday.

Williams Sonoma

Last day to place an order: November 19

November 19 Good for: Up to 12 people

Up to 12 people On the menu: A northern California-raised Willie Bird whole turkey, sausage apple cranberry stuffing, green bean casserole, butter chive mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie. See the full menu here .

A northern California-raised Willie Bird whole turkey, sausage apple cranberry stuffing, green bean casserole, butter chive mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie. See the full menu here . The prep: Heat and serve

Heat and serve Pricing: From $179.95 for complete meals, $14.95 for individual dishes

Williams Sonoma

From single side dishes to an entire meal for 12, Williams Sonoma has you covered, especially if you're looking for a Norman Rockwell-esque Thanksgiving. If your family is full of foodies, the Complete Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner from Williams Sonoma is a decadent bet. Serving 12, the menu includes the classic staples of a traditional Thanksgiving feast, and the centerpiece is the Willie Bird whole turkey raised on an all-natural diet.

Harry & David

Last day to place an order: November 21 (express 2-day shipping is included)

November 21 (express 2-day shipping is included) Good for: Up to 10 people

Up to 10 people On the menu: A 10 lb fully-cooked turkey with classic gravy, apple sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts with bacon; brown sugar sweet potatoes, spiced cranberry chutney, and a pumpkin cheesecake. See the full menu here .

A 10 lb fully-cooked turkey with classic gravy, apple sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts with bacon; brown sugar sweet potatoes, spiced cranberry chutney, and a pumpkin cheesecake. See the full menu here . The prep: Heat and serve

Heat and serve Pricing: Starting at $249.99 for full turkey dinners ; from $29.99 for individual dishes

Harry & David

It's not just gift baskets and chocolate towers at Harry & David — you can order an entire Thanksgiving spread from the specialty foods retailer. Its delectable, ready-to-heat Gourmet Turkey Feast includes a fully cooked and brined turkey among traditional sides and, of course, dessert.

Omaha Steaks

Last day to place an order: November 21 (rush delivery available)

November 21 (rush delivery available) Good for: Up to 8 people

Up to 8 people On the menu: Roasted turkey breast, spiral-sliced ham, whipped sweet potatoes, steakhouse cauliflower gratin, among a variety of other centerpieces, sides, and desserts. See all your choices here .

Roasted turkey breast, spiral-sliced ham, whipped sweet potatoes, steakhouse cauliflower gratin, among a variety of other centerpieces, sides, and desserts. See all your choices here . The prep: Heat and serve

Heat and serve Pricing: Full feasts starting at $129.99; individual dishes starting at $9.99

Omaha Steaks

Online butcher Omaha Steaks lets you easily Build Your Own Thanksgiving dinner , with customizable packages of ready-to-heat holiday favorites for a hearty meal. Choose from an assortment of high-quality meats, mains, apps, sides, and desserts. You can also just order a juicy centerpiece protein, or side dishes and desserts a la carte to supplement a home-cooked meal.

Home Chef

Last day to place an order: Ongoing

Ongoing Good for: Up to 6 people

Up to 6 people On the menu: A turkey breast roast, four a la carte sides including white cheddar and sage biscuits with honey butter and loaded garlic mashed potatoes, and an apple cranberry sauce crumble dessert.

A turkey breast roast, four a la carte sides including white cheddar and sage biscuits with honey butter and loaded garlic mashed potatoes, and an apple cranberry sauce crumble dessert. The prep: Cook using pre-portioned ingredients and recipes

Cook using pre-portioned ingredients and recipes Pricing: Based on your subscription

Home Chef

If you have a subscription to Home Chef , another popular meal kit delivery service known for easy home cooking, take advantage of its Thanksgiving meal special: a full dinner for up to six people using farm-fresh ingredients. The options are easy to make and perfect for families who are craving the classics and are down to "cook," but not in the mood to do the shopping.

Honey Baked

Last day to place an order: November 21 (express 2-day shipping is included)

November 21 (express 2-day shipping is included) Good for: Up to 12-16 people

Up to 12-16 people On the menu: A slow-smoked, bone-in half ham; pre-cooked, oven-roasted whole turkey, plus classic sides. See the full menu here .

A slow-smoked, bone-in half ham; pre-cooked, oven-roasted whole turkey, plus classic sides. See the full menu here . The prep: Heat and serve

Heat and serve Pricing: $54.99 and up

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

If you prefer ham to turkey, look no further than the aptly-named Honey Baked Ham Co. It has several types of turkey on the menu, but ham is where it shines. Choose from different sized meals to accommodate small or large families; each one includes a variety of savory sides like maple sweet potatoes soufflé, green bean casserole, and double cheddar mac cheese, or even desserts like cinnamon apples and Southern pecan pie.