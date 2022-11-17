ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Former Broncos OL: 'Russell Wilson Is Losing His Mind Out There'

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnXTb_0jEg8hbc00

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos' struggles in their first season with quarterback Russell Wilson have been well documented.

The Broncos mustered just 10 points in a Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, dropping them to 3-6 on the year. They rank last in the NFL in scoring at 14.6 points per game.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has shouldered quite a bit of the blame, with some even calling for him to be fired before the completion of his first season.

But a former Broncos offensive lineman believes Wilson has been just as much a part of the problem.

Speaking on Denver radio station 92.5 FM, Tyler Polumbus claimed that Wilson is "losing his mind" on the field. He said that Wilson has been using audibles from his time with the Seattle Seahawks that his new Broncos teammates don't understand.

“Probably over the last two, three weeks, you’ve had Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett have their first real marital problems, disagreements on the philosophy of the offense, and there’s been some behind the scenes conversations about those disagreements, about how they should be calling plays," Polumbus said. "More concerning to me, though — and I haven’t told this on air yet because I’ve been trying to get a couple people to tell me it just to make sure I felt good about it, and I’ve had a couple people tell me now, and I feel good about it. I don’t feel good about it, but I feel confident in it. Russell is losing his mind out there. He’s losing his mind. He’s at the line of scrimmage using audibles from the Seahawks that guys don’t know what the audibles are. He’s using code words that guys don’t know what the code words are. And they’re coming back to the huddle and they’re like, dude, what are you saying out there? We don’t know what that is? He’s losing his mind right now.”

If Polumbus is correct, that would certainly help explain the Broncos' offensive woes.

It would also be cause for concern for Broncos fans. The team signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million extension prior to this season that will keep him in Denver through 2028.

Wilson is on pace to set career-worst marks in completion percentage and touchdown passes this season.

Interestingly, this rumor about Wilson using the wrong signals comes two weeks after Wilson started wearing a wristband to streamline the play-calling process. Wilson did not wear the wristband during his first six starts of the season, nor during his time in Seattle.

That became headline fodder last week when longtime Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised new starting quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband and said there was "resistance" to the quarterback using one in past seasons.

Clearly, the wristband hasn't solved the Broncos' issues. They will look to get Wilson and their offense untracked when they host the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady

Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
FanSided

Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level

Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
SEATTLE, WA
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
KKTV

Denver Broncos announce they have waived Melvin Gordon

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have parted ways with Running Back Melvin Gordon III. The team made the announcement less than 24 hours after the fell to AFC West foe the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, while at home. Up next for the Broncos, the Panthers.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Chiefs fans take over SoFi Stadium in embarrassing moment for Chargers (Video)

SoFi Stadium was filled with Kansas City Chiefs fans for the Los Angeles Chargers home game on Sunday Night Football. Prior to Week 11, it was revealed that the Sunday Night Football game would be changed. In place of the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game, NBC had the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the rival Kansas City Chiefs. This game was an opportunity for the Chargers to gain ground on the Chiefs in the AFC West standings, especially with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders well out of the picture.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy