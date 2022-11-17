Former Broncos OL: 'Russell Wilson Is Losing His Mind Out There'

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos' struggles in their first season with quarterback Russell Wilson have been well documented.

The Broncos mustered just 10 points in a Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, dropping them to 3-6 on the year. They rank last in the NFL in scoring at 14.6 points per game.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has shouldered quite a bit of the blame, with some even calling for him to be fired before the completion of his first season.

But a former Broncos offensive lineman believes Wilson has been just as much a part of the problem.

Speaking on Denver radio station 92.5 FM, Tyler Polumbus claimed that Wilson is "losing his mind" on the field. He said that Wilson has been using audibles from his time with the Seattle Seahawks that his new Broncos teammates don't understand.

“Probably over the last two, three weeks, you’ve had Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett have their first real marital problems, disagreements on the philosophy of the offense, and there’s been some behind the scenes conversations about those disagreements, about how they should be calling plays," Polumbus said. "More concerning to me, though — and I haven’t told this on air yet because I’ve been trying to get a couple people to tell me it just to make sure I felt good about it, and I’ve had a couple people tell me now, and I feel good about it. I don’t feel good about it, but I feel confident in it. Russell is losing his mind out there. He’s losing his mind. He’s at the line of scrimmage using audibles from the Seahawks that guys don’t know what the audibles are. He’s using code words that guys don’t know what the code words are. And they’re coming back to the huddle and they’re like, dude, what are you saying out there? We don’t know what that is? He’s losing his mind right now.”

If Polumbus is correct, that would certainly help explain the Broncos' offensive woes.

It would also be cause for concern for Broncos fans. The team signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million extension prior to this season that will keep him in Denver through 2028.

Wilson is on pace to set career-worst marks in completion percentage and touchdown passes this season.

Interestingly, this rumor about Wilson using the wrong signals comes two weeks after Wilson started wearing a wristband to streamline the play-calling process. Wilson did not wear the wristband during his first six starts of the season, nor during his time in Seattle.

That became headline fodder last week when longtime Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised new starting quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband and said there was "resistance" to the quarterback using one in past seasons.

Clearly, the wristband hasn't solved the Broncos' issues. They will look to get Wilson and their offense untracked when they host the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.