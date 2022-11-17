ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home

DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
DECATUR, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

House Speaker David Ralston from Blue Ridge dies

BLUE RIDGE, Georgia (WDEF) – A powerful lawmaker from the northwest Georgia mountains has died. House Speaker David Ralston was 68. The state representative from Blue Ridge just announced a few weeks ago that he was stepping down as the Speaker because of an unspecified illness. He planned to...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Credit Union Teller charged with embezzlement

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale investigators have arrested a Credit Union teller on charges of embezzlement. Leilana Bearce has been charged with theft over $10,000. Investigators say she embezzled more than $47,000 as a teller at Collegedale Credit Union. The investigation started when a customer reported several transactions in...
COLLEGEDALE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy