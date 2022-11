The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers defeated the Wheaton-Herman-Norcross Warriors 36-15 in the 9-man semifinals on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Warriors led 15-14 at halftime, but Mountain Iron-Buhl shut out the Warriors in the second half while scoring 22 points.

Here are the photos from the game.

Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 9-man semifinal

Photos by Jeff Lawler