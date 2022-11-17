Read full article on original website
FOX8 News Team makes appearance at High Point Holiday Festival Parade
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Holiday Festival Parade took place on Sunday afternoon. The event featured plenty of floats, dancing, singing and of course music. Several members of the FOX8 News Team including Neill McNeill, Van Denton, Katie Nordeen and Charles Ewing made an appearance marching down Main Street and waving at […]
WXII 12
WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
WXII 12
Local church hosts Harvest Market to support Black farmers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Union Baptist Church hosted a Harvest Farmers Market to support local Black farmers Sunday afternoon on North Trade Street in Winston-Salem. The market started at noon, following the morning worship service at 10 a.m. “During this season of Thanksgiving, we want to bring attention to and...
wschronicle.com
2022 Winston-Salem Legacy Awards honor women of color in our community
The 2022 Winston-Salem Legacy Awards Gala was back in full swing this past Saturday, Nov. 12, serving as Winston-Salem’s highest honor for women of color, sponsored by the Legacy Foundation for Women. This yearly award gala highlights and recognizes women who are leaving a legacy in their local community.
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season
In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
wfdd.org
Winston Salem officials say homelessness has worsened since the pandemic
Winston-Salem officials say homelessness is a growing problem in the city, especially after COVID-19. A Point in Time Count, or PIC, is a tally of people experiencing homelessness. As of January, Winston-Salem has more than 500 people without a place to live. Jan Kelly is the executive director of Samaritan...
North Carolina father sits in on son’s middle school class to address behavior issues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A father is taking matters into his own hands to improve his child’s behavior in school. He’s asking other parents with kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to do the same. This week, the father spent multiple days in class with his son to make sure he was treating teachers […]
Greensboro guitarist gets his first Grammy nomination
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Eric Gales, a blues guitarist from Memphis who found a home in Greensboro, was nominated Tuesday for his first Grammy Award. Gales’ 2022 album “The Crown” is a finalist in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category, a new highlight to a long career that wove its way through addiction and from […]
Triad woman diagnosed with ALS walks to defeat paralyzing disease
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking everything a step at a time is the epitome of Debbie Dickerson’s ALS battle. On Nov. 12, 2022, approximately eight months after her official diagnosis, she stepped in the literal sense, in an effort to defeat the disease which may one day strip her of her ability to walk. “I’m […]
WXII 12
'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
My 2 Cents: The love between siblings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I love to see the most in my house is how much my younger two kids look up to the older twins. My third son Tyler and his sister Drew absolutely worship the twins. You see the twins are from my first marriage and they are 20 years old and in college while my wife and I have 12-year-old Tyler and 9-year-old Drew.
Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America, and inflation is making the problem even worse. That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the […]
$27 million program bringing affordable housing to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — A new program is bringing hundreds of affordable houses to Greensboro. Marcus Thomas, Senior Program Officer for Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, said the plan for the project is meant to help people have a chance to afford rent and live comfortably, even with the rising costs of rent nationwide. Thomas […]
Salem Parkway temporarily closed in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem Parkway is closed in Kernersville Saturday. Salem Parkway is closed in both directions near South Main Street due to maintenance. The road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!...
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
WXII 12
Greensboro to build new affordable housing units to address housing shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city and community leaders announced their multi-million dollar plan to preserve and build new affordable housing units to support the city's growth and address a housing shortage. City and community leaders held a press conference at the Redhill Pointe Apartments on Vandalia Road in Greensboro...
Lockdown lifted at Bethany Community School in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The lockdown at Bethany Community School has been lifted after no threat was found. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm. Law enforcement on the scene conducted several searches and did not find anything, […]
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robbery
Vehicle drove through store’s entrance.(Mark Richardson/Owner) Lexington, North Carolina: November 20, 2022 A vehicle, at roughly 3:45 in the morning, drove through the front door of M&T Pawn and Gun Store. At least three suspects are seen entering into the pawn and gun store and begin to break display cases and remove items. According to Lexington‘s Police to Citizen reports, there are no updates. Mark Richardson, believed to be the store’s owner, reported the incident to his social media. If you have any tips you are asked to please contact Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302.
rhinotimes.com
Summerfield’s $2.2 Million For New Town Hall Slams Into A Wall
At a 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 work session of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the Town of Summerfield’s plan for a new town hall ran into a surprising and solid brick wall when town officials came to the county to ask to use $2.2 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to buy a historic school and convert it into a town hall.
spoonuniversity.com
Winston-Salem's Battle of the Biscuits
Growing up in the south, you grow to love a good southern breakfast in the morning. The usual stars of the show are bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, grits. All are vital aspects of a breakfast, but nothing compares to a buttery, salty, and fluffy biscuit. The pairing possibilities for a biscuit are endless! You can add honey, jam, gravy, bacon, sausage, chicken, etc. What more could you ask for? In order to feed our biscuit cravings, my friends and I set off to find the best biscuits in Winston-Salem. Our journey took us from some fast-food breakfast restaurants to some classic home cookin' places. I decided to rate the taste and consistency of the biscuits out of 5. Here are my thoughts...
