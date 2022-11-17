Read full article on original website
foxla.com
405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later
LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
signalscv.com
Body found near Railroad Ave. Metrolink station
A body was found on Monday near the Metrolink station on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Mohrhoff, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Mohrhoff said deputies were called to the scene to assist the Los Angeles County Fire...
2urbangirls.com
At least one killed on southland freeway
IRWINDALE, Calif. – At least one person died Sunday evening on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa Road was reported at 5:39 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash temporarily shut down three lanes on the...
foxla.com
California wrong-way driver asleep at wheel before crash that injured 25 recruits: attorney
LOS ANGELES - The 22-year-old wrong-way driver arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer allegedly fell asleep at the wheel of the SUV he was driving when he veered into the wrong lane and crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring 25 of them, his attorney confirms with FOX 11.
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
Police investigate homicide at Palmdale motel
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man inside a motel in Palmdale Monday. Officer responded to the OYO Hotel in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard around noon where a man was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No further information was released. Aerial video from Sky5 showed […]
Woman Shot While in Vehicle in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot while in a vehicle and taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition Sunday night. The shooting, reported at 9:37 p.m., Nov. 20, occurred in the area of Mission and 1st Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
foxla.com
California recruit hit by wrong-way driver in grave condition: LASD
WHITTIER, Calif. - One of the five Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured by an SUV while on a training run in Whittier last Wednesday has suffered setbacks and is in "grave condition," sheriff's officials said Sunday. "Alejandro Martinez, has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave...
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County
LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
One Killed in Crash on Pomona Freeway
One person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights.
foxla.com
Woman killed in crash in Hacienda Heights
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
1 Killed, Vehicle Mangled in Collision Involving Semi Truck on 60 Freeway
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A freeway traffic collision involving a semi truck and vehicle left one person deceased at the scene early Saturday morning in the Hacienda Heights area of Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Fe Springs Station along with Los Angeles County...
foxla.com
Homeless man shot and killed in Hollywood; 6 detained
LOS ANGELES - A man believed to be homeless was shot and killed in Hollywood overnight and authorities sought the public's help in identifying the suspect. The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about multiple shots being fired at 2:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue.
foxla.com
6 injured, 1 killed in Northridge crash
LOS ANGELES - At least seven people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One of those hurt was killed in the crash. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of North Corbin Avenue, near the...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
KTLA.com
3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
Apparent shooting involving 2 motorcyclists temporarily shuts down northbound 405 Fwy in Torrance
A man riding a motorcycle on the 405 Freeway in Torrance was apparently shot at, possibly by another motorcyclist, and taken to a hospital, authorities said. The incident caused parts of the 405 Freeway to shut down on Thursday.
theeastsiderla.com
Lincoln Heights hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition
Lincoln Heights -- Investigators are asking the public for help locating the driver who struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.
2urbangirls.com
Armed man snatches woman’s vehicle in Long Beach
LONG BEACH – A woman had her vehicle snatched Sunday morning by an armed suspect in Long Beach, authorities said. The woman said she was inside her vehicle in the 200 block of Shoreline Drive when a man pointed a handgun at her at about 2:15 a.m. and ordered her out of the vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
