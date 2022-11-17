ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

foxla.com

405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later

LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Body found near Railroad Ave. Metrolink station

A body was found on Monday near the Metrolink station on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Mohrhoff, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Mohrhoff said deputies were called to the scene to assist the Los Angeles County Fire...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

At least one killed on southland freeway

IRWINDALE, Calif. – At least one person died Sunday evening on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa Road was reported at 5:39 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash temporarily shut down three lanes on the...
IRWINDALE, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Police investigate homicide at Palmdale motel

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man inside a motel in Palmdale Monday. Officer responded to the OYO Hotel in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard around noon where a man was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No further information was released. Aerial video from Sky5 showed […]
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
LA HABRA, CA
foxla.com

Woman killed in crash in Hacienda Heights

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
foxla.com

Homeless man shot and killed in Hollywood; 6 detained

LOS ANGELES - A man believed to be homeless was shot and killed in Hollywood overnight and authorities sought the public's help in identifying the suspect. The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about multiple shots being fired at 2:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

6 injured, 1 killed in Northridge crash

LOS ANGELES - At least seven people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One of those hurt was killed in the crash. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of North Corbin Avenue, near the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in North Hollywood shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Lincoln Heights hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition

Lincoln Heights -- Investigators are asking the public for help locating the driver who struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Armed man snatches woman’s vehicle in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A woman had her vehicle snatched Sunday morning by an armed suspect in Long Beach, authorities said. The woman said she was inside her vehicle in the 200 block of Shoreline Drive when a man pointed a handgun at her at about 2:15 a.m. and ordered her out of the vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

