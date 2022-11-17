Read full article on original website
Teacher of N. Charleston elementary school on administrative leave after alleged comments
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A teacher at North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School is no longer in the classroom after allegedly making comments to a group of students leading to him or her being placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Monday.
Gun found in parking lot of Colleton County High School during K9 search, district says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A gun was found Monday in a vehicle in the parking lot of Colleton County High School, according to the school district. The campus is seeing an increased presence of law enforcement officers due to "recent community violence that has affected the school climate and culture," a spokesperson for the district says.
Healthy Blue to hold a day off Thanks and Giving on Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Healthy Blue is holding a day of Thanks and Giving in North Charleston. The free event will feature a turkey and holiday trimmings giveaway and much more as the holiday season kicks off. It is being held in partnership with Z-93...
The Beach Company breaks ground on The Assembly in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital have announced the groundbreaking of a new multifamily community in North Charleston called The Assembly. There will be 210 units featuring a variety of floorplans. Those floorplans will include including studio, one- and two-bedroom residential apartments. Some features...
Federal relief approved for SC residents, businesses who suffered damage during Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — Federal aid is on its way to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4, the White House announced on Monday. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs and loans...
CCSD Board of Trustees swears in new board
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The elected Charleston County School District Board of Trustees took their new seats Friday afternoon after all eight board members were sworn in. This is an almost entirely new school board, but the District 6 chair still needs to be filled. Erica Cokley won that...
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Highway 52 crash
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has released the name of the victim who passed way due to injuries sustained in a car crash on Highway 52 on November 13. The driver has been identified as Leann Crider, an 89-year-old from Ohio. Crider was transported...
Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
South Carolina neighbors, police work together to save kitten from storm drain
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors and police in a South Carolina community came together to rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain. The Goose Creek Police Dept. said an odd request came on Sunday, Nov. 13 from a council member needing assistance to help save a kitten.
Reported gas leak in Goose Creek now fixed, says Dominion Energy
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30pm): Dominion Energy crews responded to the Hamlet Circle area of Goose Creek for reports of a damaged natural gas line on Monday at around 5:45 p.m. A third-party contractor accidentally struck the line while doing work in the area, according to Dominion...
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Home Telecom Miracle League Field set for Monday
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCIV) — Monday Afternoon will be special in Moncks Corner as a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. for Home Telecom Miracle League Field. Following the ceremony, the first game on the new field will be played. All athletes are welcomed to join...
Traffic backed-up roughly 4 miles near Wando Bridge
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is backed up roughly four miles onto the Wando Bridge Monday morning. The congestion started just before 7 a.m. Traffic is also backed up onto I-526 eastbound from Long Point Road. To avoid I-526, take I-26 to Mount Pleasant. Please be careful in...
51 Distinguished Flying Crosses awarded to JBC Airmen on Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning 51 Distinguished Flying Crosses were awarded to JBC Airmen. The DFC recipients were honored for their actions during Operation Allies Refuge, the evacuation of Afghanistan in August 2021. It was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in American history. U.S. Air Force...
No injuries reported after vehicle struck during car chase in West Ashley: CCSO
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say no serious injuries were reported after a suspect struck another vehicle during a car chase from West Ashley to downtown Charleston Saturday night. The chase started after deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation before 11 p.m....
Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
Lavel 'Tyler' Davis Jr. remembered with candlelight vigil in Ridgeville Sunday
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Ridgeville community gathered Sunday evening to reflect on and honor the memory of Lavel "Tyler" Davis Jr., a victim of a shooting on the University of Virginia campus. “Lavel was the type of person who wanted to reach back and bring everyone with him...
Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Ladson gas station
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Ladson gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Just after 9 a.m., a black male walked into the Sonny's BP located 9581 Highway 78, according to CCSO. The...
Davis family invites public to candlelight vigil in memory of Lavel 'Tyler' Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Davis family has invited the public to honor the life of Lavel 'Tyler' Davis on Sunday, Nov. 20. The candlelight vigil will take place at 437 S. Railroad Avenue, in front of the old Vaughns store, at 6 p.m. The family shared this statement:
Fatal crash on Clubhouse Road near US-17A: SCHP
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP responded to a fatal collision on Clubhouse Road near US 17, making this the third deadly crash in this area in the month of November. SCHP reported the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. A truck traveling west on Clubhouse Road veered off the road and struck a tree.
