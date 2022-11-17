Updated Saints practice squad after signing David Johnson, other Week 11 roster moves

It’s been a busy week for the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Defensive end Taco Charlton was poached by the Chicago Bears, and they released both of their running backs in Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore — only to bring Gore back a few days later. There have been a number of moving pieces, so let’s recap them.

The Saints signed several free agents to the practice squad including veteran running back David Johnson, defensive end Niko Lalos (who joined them for training camp), and defensive tackle Prince Emili, who played college football at Penn and started his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted rookie earlier this year. On Thursday, they released linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad and signed defensive back Isaac Yiadom.

So the practice squad looks a bit different from the last time we checked in. Here’s the new-look Saints practice squad after these Week 11 roster moves:

