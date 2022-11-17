Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
LASD: Cadet Injured by SUV in `Grave Condition’
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support, sheriff’s officials said Monday. The cadet...
mynewsla.com
Cadet Injured by SUV in `Grave Condition’; Suspect Denies Intentional Act
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support Monday. Meanwhile, the motorist who struck the...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Hospitalized After Attacking LAPD Officer with Rocks
An undressed man who threw rocks at Los Angeles Police Department officers and jumped on vehicles on the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Pacoima was taken into custody after officers used force to stop him, authorities said Monday. Officers responded to a call just before 4 p.m. Sunday of a...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Santa Ana; Investigation Underway
A man was shot and killed in a possible gang-related attack in Santa Ana, and an investigation was underway Monday, authorities said. Jerardo Vieyra, 25, of Fullerton was fatally shot about 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Oak Street, Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Jurors Deadlock in Trial of Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor
A mistral was declared Monday after a jury was unable to overcome an impasse in deliberations over the fate of a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. A Riverside jury...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Palmdale Motel Room
A man was found dead Monday in a Palmdale motel room, the apparent result of a violent struggle. The man was found by motel housekeeping staff who entered the room to clean it, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded around...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed on 605 Freeway in Irwindale
A man on a motorcycle died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale, authorities said Monday. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa Road was reported at 5:39 p.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Los...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Palmdale Death
A man was found dead Monday in Palmdale, and sheriff’s officials reached out to the public for information about the fatality. Sheriff’s homicide officials said the man was found around noon in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale. The man was pronounced dead at the...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot Dead Near Homeless Encampment In Hollywood
A man was fatally shot Monday near a homeless encampment in Hollywood, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who...
mynewsla.com
Body Found In Newhall; Investigation Underway
A body was found Monday in Newhall, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered about 8 a.m. near the 2400 block of Railroad Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death. Anyone...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Nuevo Collision Identified
A motorist killed in a two-vehicle collision in Nuevo was identified Monday as a 38-year-old Garden Grove man. Alfonso Aparicio was fatally injured about 5:20 p.m. Friday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of Lakeview Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Aparicio was at the wheel of a Nissan...
mynewsla.com
OC Teacher Accused Of Attacking Teen Student
A 39-year-old music and dance instructor is scheduled to be arraigned next month on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Orange, authorities said Monday. Sonny Angel Cabugao Boloico of Aliso Viejo was charged Nov. 2 with sexual penetration of a child over 14 years old by foreign object and by force, sexual penetration of an unconscious victim, lewd acts on a child 14 or 15 years old and using an underage person for obscene matter, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Eastvale Man Pleads Not Guilty To Fatally Shooting His Father
A 29-year-old man accused of gunning down his father during an altercation at the victim’s Eastvale home pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other offenses. Kelvin Jackett Jr. of Eastvale was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 51-year-old Kelvin Jackett Sr.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Shot to Death on Hollywood Sidewalk
A man believed homeless was found shot to death early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk. The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The victim’s name and age were not released....
mynewsla.com
Antisemitic Publication Distributed in Culver City, Police Say
Culver City police Monday said an “anti-Semitic hate publication” was distributed in a neighborhood over the weekend. “On Sunday … the Culver City Police Department was made aware of anti-Semitic hate incident that occurred in Culver City,” police said in a statement. “The incident involved the...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Train Station Bomb Threat
A 64-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to making a bomb threat against the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station and was sentenced to time served in jail. Norman Emil Simpson was accused of making the bomb threat while at the train station at 28200 Forbes Road about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies. The station was shut down and about five neighboring businesses were also closed as a precaution, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Injured In Crash North Of Hemet Identified
A motorist killed in a head-on collision north of Hemet was identified Monday as a 20-year-old resident of the city. Rochelle Thompson was fatally injured about 5 p.m. Sunday on Warren Road, just south of Esplanade Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Thompson was at the wheel of a...
mynewsla.com
Police Search for Hit-and-Run Motorist Who Left Victim in ICU
Investigators Saturday asked the public for help locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Captain Reaches Conditional Settlement in Suit Over Search of Home
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case. Lawyers...
mynewsla.com
DEA Warns of Major Spike in Fentanyl Poisoning Deaths in LA County
When the COVID-19 pandemic caused bars, clubs and other late-night meeting places to close, online sales of counterfeit pills containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl exploded, killing more than 1,600 people in Los Angeles County last year, a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official said Monday. Fentanyl poisoning is killing the region’s...
