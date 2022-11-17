A 64-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to making a bomb threat against the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station and was sentenced to time served in jail. Norman Emil Simpson was accused of making the bomb threat while at the train station at 28200 Forbes Road about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies. The station was shut down and about five neighboring businesses were also closed as a precaution, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the department.

