ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge awards Gabby Petito's family $3M in wrongful death suit against Brian Laundrie's estate

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Florida judge on Thursday awarded Gabby Petito's family $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yb4tQ_0jEg7lWp00
Brian Laundrie (L) and Gabby Petito. Petito's parents Thursday were awarded $3 million in a wrongful death suit against Brian Laundrie's estate. Laundrie killed Petito during a road trip in 2021. Photo courtesy of North Port Police/Twitter

Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll issued the ruling in a lawsuit filed in May that sought at least $30,000 from Brian Laundrie's estate in the 2021 death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, whose body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

The lawsuit said Brian Laundrie intentionally killed Gabby Petito, and as a result Joseph Petito and Gabby's mother Nichole Schmidt suffered a loss and incurred funeral and burial expenses.

Petito's family also filed another lawsuit in March accusing the Laundries of knowledge of Gabby Petito's death even before Gabby's parents reported her missing. That suit has not yet gone to trial.

That lawsuit asserts that Laundrie intentionally killed Petito and that the Laundries hindered the search for Petito while knowing that Brian Laundrie had killed her.

Brian Laundrie killed Petito during a roadtrip through the western United States. Her body was discovered Sept. 19, 2021. The FBI said Laundrie, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, admitted killing her in a notebook found near his body in a Florida park in October.

"The Petito family lost their daughter, and they were also denied the opportunity to confront her killer. No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie," said Petito family attorney Patrick Reilly .

In a statement the Laundrie family said they hope the lawsuit settlement brings some closure to this one chapter of this tragedy.

On Nov. 3, the Petito's also filed suit against the Moab, Utah, Police Department, seeking $50 million for alleged police negligence the Petito's say led to Gabby's death.

Police there had stopped Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito after a passerby reported seeing Laundrie hit her, but police did not arrest Laundrie and allowed the couple to drive away together.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 10

Related
People

Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute

Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Page Six

Nikita Dragun being placed in male cell after arrest was ‘disturbing, dangerous’: rep

Nikita Dragun was placed in a male cell after she was arrested on Monday night — a decision that the transgender beauty influencer’s publicist finds abhorrent.  “The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations tells Page Six in a statement.  “This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.” The YouTuber — whose real name is Nikita Nguyen — “has been...
MIAMI, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Bodycam footage shows horrific aftermath of head-on crash caused by 'drunk' teen, 18, who sped at 150mph down the wrong lane in his Ford Mustang, killing two people

Bodycam footage has revealed the horrific aftermath of a head-on crash caused by a 'drunk' teen who was speeding at 150mph down the wrong lane in a Ford Mustang, killing two people. Police released a clip of the first officer frantically trying to comprehend the scene after Luke Christopher House,...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
RadarOnline

Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
479K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy