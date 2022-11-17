EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: 11/121 9:20 a.m., EPD has released the name of the victim in this case, Travis Allen Sanders, age 69, of Springfield. Officials say that the Violent Crimes Unit is continuing their investigation and are still seeking to speak with several people who witnessed the incident. Detectives ask witnesses to please come forward with information in this case. If anyone was a witness or has information call Detective Anne McIntyre, (541) 953-9323 or AMcintyre@eugene-or.gov.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO