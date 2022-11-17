Read full article on original website
Reported gas leak in Goose Creek now fixed, says Dominion Energy
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30pm): Dominion Energy crews responded to the Hamlet Circle area of Goose Creek for reports of a damaged natural gas line on Monday at around 5:45 p.m. A third-party contractor accidentally struck the line while doing work in the area, according to Dominion...
No injuries reported after vehicle struck during car chase in West Ashley: CCSO
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say no serious injuries were reported after a suspect struck another vehicle during a car chase from West Ashley to downtown Charleston Saturday night. The chase started after deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation before 11 p.m....
Fatal crash on Clubhouse Road near US-17A: SCHP
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP responded to a fatal collision on Clubhouse Road near US 17, making this the third deadly crash in this area in the month of November. SCHP reported the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. A truck traveling west on Clubhouse Road veered off the road and struck a tree.
Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
How a new 300-unit apartment complex will shake up the Goose Creek area in the future
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the City of Goose Creek is expected finalize its plans for a new 300-unit apartment complex coming to Henry Brown Boulevard, as the city’s Board of Architectural Review will make its final recommendations to the developers for adjustments. The complex will take...
Gun found in parking lot of Colleton County High School during K9 search, district says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A gun was found Monday in a vehicle in the parking lot of Colleton County High School, according to the school district. The campus is seeing an increased presence of law enforcement officers due to "recent community violence that has affected the school climate and culture," a spokesperson for the district says.
South Carolina neighbors, police work together to save kitten from storm drain
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors and police in a South Carolina community came together to rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain. The Goose Creek Police Dept. said an odd request came on Sunday, Nov. 13 from a council member needing assistance to help save a kitten.
Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Ladson gas station
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Ladson gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Just after 9 a.m., a black male walked into the Sonny's BP located 9581 Highway 78, according to CCSO. The...
Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
26-year-old charged with murder after shooting in North Charleston Sunday: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect was arrested early Monday morning after a shooting the night before left one person dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago, 26, was charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a violent crime. The charges come from...
Healthy Blue to hold a day off Thanks and Giving on Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Healthy Blue is holding a day of Thanks and Giving in North Charleston. The free event will feature a turkey and holiday trimmings giveaway and much more as the holiday season kicks off. It is being held in partnership with Z-93...
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
New $1.5 million field brings new possibilities to kids with disabilities in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Monday night, a ribbon cutting took place for the new Home Telecom Miracle League Field. The new park will give children and adults with disabilities a chance to play America's favorite pass time. “It frees them from any barriers, so they are able to...
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Home Telecom Miracle League Field set for Monday
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCIV) — Monday Afternoon will be special in Moncks Corner as a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. for Home Telecom Miracle League Field. Following the ceremony, the first game on the new field will be played. All athletes are welcomed to join...
Teacher of N. Charleston elementary school on administrative leave after alleged comments
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A teacher at North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School is no longer in the classroom after allegedly making comments to a group of students leading to him or her being placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Monday.
Black Food Truck Festival wraps up fall weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Black Food Truck Festival wraps up Sunday with another day of food and fun. The festival is described as a family-oriented event, featuring food trucks from the Charleston region. "Our mission is to make an economic and social impact on the community by showcasing...
Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble
The annual Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble is a U.S. Track & Field certified five kilometer race that winds through historic downtown Charleston and out to the peninsula. Marked by beautiful scenery and historic landmarks, the majority of the course is flat - descending slightly in the first half of the race to the peninsula and then rising on the return route.
Lavel 'Tyler' Davis Jr. remembered with candlelight vigil in Ridgeville Sunday
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Ridgeville community gathered Sunday evening to reflect on and honor the memory of Lavel "Tyler" Davis Jr., a victim of a shooting on the University of Virginia campus. “Lavel was the type of person who wanted to reach back and bring everyone with him...
CCSD Board of Trustees swears in new board
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The elected Charleston County School District Board of Trustees took their new seats Friday afternoon after all eight board members were sworn in. This is an almost entirely new school board, but the District 6 chair still needs to be filled. Erica Cokley won that...
CofC students immerse themselves in Gullah Geechee culture through agriculture
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday, College of Charleston students gathered at the Medical University of South Carolina's Urban Farm downtown to learn about the connection between agriculture and the Gullah Geechee Community. "I really wanted to emphasize a culture that has been impacting us for so long, not...
