Reported gas leak in Goose Creek now fixed, says Dominion Energy

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30pm): Dominion Energy crews responded to the Hamlet Circle area of Goose Creek for reports of a damaged natural gas line on Monday at around 5:45 p.m. A third-party contractor accidentally struck the line while doing work in the area, according to Dominion...
Fatal crash on Clubhouse Road near US-17A: SCHP

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP responded to a fatal collision on Clubhouse Road near US 17, making this the third deadly crash in this area in the month of November. SCHP reported the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. A truck traveling west on Clubhouse Road veered off the road and struck a tree.
Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Ladson gas station

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Ladson gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Just after 9 a.m., a black male walked into the Sonny's BP located 9581 Highway 78, according to CCSO. The...
Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
Healthy Blue to hold a day off Thanks and Giving on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Healthy Blue is holding a day of Thanks and Giving in North Charleston. The free event will feature a turkey and holiday trimmings giveaway and much more as the holiday season kicks off. It is being held in partnership with Z-93...
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
Black Food Truck Festival wraps up fall weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Black Food Truck Festival wraps up Sunday with another day of food and fun. The festival is described as a family-oriented event, featuring food trucks from the Charleston region. "Our mission is to make an economic and social impact on the community by showcasing...
Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble

The annual Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble is a U.S. Track & Field certified five kilometer race that winds through historic downtown Charleston and out to the peninsula. Marked by beautiful scenery and historic landmarks, the majority of the course is flat - descending slightly in the first half of the race to the peninsula and then rising on the return route.
CCSD Board of Trustees swears in new board

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The elected Charleston County School District Board of Trustees took their new seats Friday afternoon after all eight board members were sworn in. This is an almost entirely new school board, but the District 6 chair still needs to be filled. Erica Cokley won that...
