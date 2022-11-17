Chiefs at Chargers: WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman miss 2nd straight practice

The Chiefs were without two of their top wide receivers for a second straight day of practice ahead of Sunday night’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) were not practicing Thursday, casting doubt on their availability for the Week 11 AFC West showdown.

Smith-Schuster and Lammons must clear a five-step concussion protocol, which includes medical clearance from the Chiefs’ team doctor and a neurological consultant, before they are allowed to participate in contact or games.

Both were concussed Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars — Smith-Schuster on a hard hit that went unflagged by the officials .

Lammons’ potential absence in Week 11 will affect the Chiefs on special teams, where he’s a core contributor.

“We don’t have one guy that can replace him in all the spots,” Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday. “We’ll ask a couple of guys to fill in, like one guy will take two of his spots and another guy will take another two.

“That’s a big loss for us. He’s a potential Pro Bowl player. He’s the one that we put up there to get votes as that guy, so he’s an important guy to us. If he doesn’t play, somebody has to step in.”

It wasn’t all bad news Thursday: wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, unable to practice Wednesday, was expected to work in some capacity during Thursday’s session. His presence helps bolster the position group alongside Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney and rookie Skyy Moore.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), running backs Isiah Pacheco (quad) and Jerick McKinnon (shoulder, hamstring) and right tackle Andrew Wylie (elbow) were also expected to be on the field. Sneed and McKinnon were limited Wednesday, while Pacheco and Wylie practiced fully.

The Chiefs were expected to release the official injury report with practice designations later Thursday afternoon.