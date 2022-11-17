Read full article on original website
Verones celebrate 50th anniversary
On Oct. 28, 2022, John and Joanne Verone of East Syracuse celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. A special blessing was given by Father Daniel Caruso. In 1985, they opened the Delphi Healing Arts Center, the first massage center in Central New York. They are both New York State Licensed Massage Therapists. Over the years they have mentored and encouraged many people to become massage therapists. Joanne was also an instructor at the Onondaga School of Massage. Joanne is semi-retired and works from home. John is retired.
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
Oswego County to hold festivities after Thanksgiving
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the festive mindset, head over to Oswego County! The entire county will be holding different activities starting the day after Thanksgiving. Below are some of the opportunities you won’t want to miss! Deck the Halls at Demon Acres A 30-foot mega tree lighting show […]
localsyr.com
Oswego opens Winter Warming Shelter for homeless
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oswego mayor, Billy Barlow, announced on November 18 that the city of Oswego will be providing a warming shelter for the homeless and for those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. The city of Oswego partnered with Victory Transformation over the last few years...
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way
Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
James Coleman: Well-known Syracuse florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast
James P. Coleman, 1928-2022: Syracuse-area florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. James “Jim” Coleman wore many hats during his life. If you purchase a product...
One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open
The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
cnycentral.com
Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor objects to tarps on pavilion to protect homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Community members set up tarps around the J.B. Wise pavilion in Watertown to help homeless people who stay there keep warm. The gesture drew sharp criticism from Mayor Jeff Smith who in an email to city council members and the city police chief. He said it is “absolutely unacceptable,” saying the pavilion is not someone’s personal property and asked if someone obtained a permit to enclose the pavilion.
syracuse.com
Have mercy: John Stamos coming to Beach Boys concert in Syracuse
Have mercy: Uncle Jesse is coming to Syracuse. “Full House” star John Stamos has been added to The Beach Boys’ Christmas concert scheduled at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m., according to ASM Global. The “Tis the Season” show will feature The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra and songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.”
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
Syracuse University student dead, another hospitalized after crash, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse University student is dead, and another is hospitalized after a car crash Friday night, according to an email from a university official. A student at SUNY Albany also died in the crash, according to reports. Boburmirzo Sharipov, of Brooklyn, a junior majoring in human...
House of the Week: Couple had ‘a blast’ building their new log cabin near Hamilton
HAMILTON, N.Y. – In 2006, David Dorrance’s mother-in-law made him an offer he and his wife, Sheree, could not refuse. They were looking for property to build on, something a little bit closer to nature where they could enjoy all four seasons of Central New York.
iheartoswego.com
Former Oswego County Sheriff Todd Recognized With Building Dedication
The Oswego County Public Safety Building has been dedicated in honor of former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd. Todd was employed with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 45 years in various roles, including as a deputy, sergeant, investigator, undersheriff and sheriff before his retirement in 2019. A ceremony was held at the Oswego County Public Safety Building, with many in attendance and multiple speakers.
WNYT
Nathan Littauer Hospital says baby is among the biggest ever born there
Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville says one of their biggest babies ever was born in the hospital this week. Hudson Hazzard was born at 8:42 Wednesday morning. He weighed 13 lbs., 14 oz. He was also 23 inches long. The hospital says mom and baby are both doing great.
‘Family Feud’ results: How did Central New York family do in 2nd episode?
A Central New York family returned to “Family Feud” Thursday after winning $20,000 on Wednesday. Did that experience help them win a second episode?. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared as the reigning champions to “feud” with the Jones family, who jumped out to an early lead with the first category: “If a man can’t make ____, I’ll dump him.” The Joneses correctly guessed money, food, love/babies, time for me and “make me happy,” but blanked on the final survey response: Conversation. The O’Gormans failed to steal, so the Jones started with 92 points.
Three Syracuse-area Jimmy John’s sandwich shops appear to be closed
The three Onondaga County locations of the national Jimmy John’s sandwich shop chain appear to be closed. The shop on Circle Drive in Cicero closed earlier this month and is no longer listed among the locations on the company’s web site. Two others — one on Marshall Street near Syracuse University and another near Carrier Circle — are still listed on the site but do not appear to be operating.
wwnytv.com
State investigates death of patient at Samaritan Summit Village
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health is investigating the death of a patient at Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility in the town of Watertown. A spokesperson for the DOH said, “Based on the seriousness of this matter, the department is investigating this tragic...
