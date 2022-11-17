Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More wet weather appears on the way to start the work week. As we head into Monday, an upper-level disturbance will move through the area. This will bring another round of showers to SW Louisiana. It appears some lighter showers may begin as early as during the morning hours, though low level dry air may initially make it hard for some of it to reach the ground. Then it looks like some steadier activity arrives after midday and should hang around into the afternoon. By the evening, we begin to dry out. While Monday does not look to be as gloomy and wet as Saturday, cloud cover and rain will make it a chilly day with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO