SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Tuesday
Southern California will see sunshine, pleasant temperatures and a few breezes on Tuesday, with a very warm Thanksgiving coming up.
mynewsla.com
Shelters to Open in Areas Where Freezing Temps Are Forecast
With freezing temperatures forecast this week for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and the Mount Wilson area, authorities planned to open winter shelters for people without permanent housing. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens were forecast through Wednesday, leading the Los Angeles...
Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia to be held Sunday
Musicians from throughout Southern California will perform Sunday at the 33rd annual Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia at Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Plaza. From headliners Mariachi Sol de México, Mariachi Los Reyes and Mariachi Garibaldi to local youth conjuntos, like Mariachi Alanos Garfield High School and Mariachi Olímpico de Roosevelt High School, the public will be able to enjoy free musical performances from 8 am to 10 pm at the iconic plaza near First Street and Boyle Ave.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
(CNS) – A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and...
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino city council balks at proposed Carousel Mall demolition
The council has agreed to level the abandon downtown facility, but one lower-than-expected demolition offer has some members asking if that bid might be too low. The matter will probably be resolved next month. After months of wrangling, the San Bernardino City Council has agreed that the Carousel Mall needs...
mynewsla.com
Fire Decimates Commercial Building in Downtown LA, Site of Previous Burn
Fire decimated a one-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, which was also the site of a previous burn, authorities said. A firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening burn injury battling the blaze and was taken to a hospital in fair condition, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Young child from eastern Riverside County dies of RSV-associated illness
A young child from eastern Riverside County has died after contracting a respiratory illness that is possibly linked to Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, county health officials announced on Monday. Officials said the child was under the age of 4. The child's name and city of residence will not be released. The child died at The post Young child from eastern Riverside County dies of RSV-associated illness appeared first on KESQ.
Schools are out this week; here’s some free things to do to keep kids entertained
Thankful for the week off from school (maybe not), but not sure what to do? We’ve got you covered with kid-friendly locations right here in Long Beach to entertain—and even educate. The post Schools are out this week; here’s some free things to do to keep kids entertained appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
mynewsla.com
Fire Spreads From Transient Area to RV Storage Lot, Nearby Pallets
Approximately 80 firefighters knocked down a third-alarm fire at an RV storage lot in Garden Grove Saturday, as well as a blaze involving some pallets about a block away, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 10:43 a.m. to a reported RV fire in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue and a...
mynewsla.com
Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash
Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Anabell Ortega, 44,...
CBS News
Firefighters battle three-alarm RV fire in Garden Grove
Approximately 80 firefighters knocked down a third-alarm fire at an RV storage lot in Garden Grove Saturday, as well as a blaze involving some pallets about a block away, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 10:43 a.m. to a reported RV fire in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue and a...
mynewsla.com
Family Displaced By House Fire In MoVal
A fire that erupted Monday in the garage of a Moreno Valley residence and spread to the attached house, causing significant damage and displacing a family of four. The non-injury blaze was reported at 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Covey Quail Lane and Alessandro Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
newsmirror.net
Catch a show at Yucaipa Performing Arts Center
Yucaipa has its own performing arts center and it rivals any around the region. The Yucaipa Performing Arts Center (YPAC) opened in spring of 2019 and is a 16,200 square foot facility with a 10,500 square foot multi-purpose theater which has retractable seating for up to 291. The versatile space allows for audiences of up to 500 standing, as well as configurations for receptions and meetings. In addition, there is an indoor/outdoor stage with an adjoining 14,000 square foot open air plaza for audiences. The YPAC is intended to provide space for all types of performing arts including concerts, dance, theatre, galas, and major events.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
signalscv.com
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
KESQ
Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend
A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
iebusinessdaily.com
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million
A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
mynewsla.com
OC Teacher Accused Of Attacking Teen Student
A 39-year-old music and dance instructor is scheduled to be arraigned next month on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Orange, authorities said Monday. Sonny Angel Cabugao Boloico of Aliso Viejo was charged Nov. 2 with sexual penetration of a child over 14 years old by foreign object and by force, sexual penetration of an unconscious victim, lewd acts on a child 14 or 15 years old and using an underage person for obscene matter, according to court records.
