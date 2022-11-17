Yucaipa has its own performing arts center and it rivals any around the region. The Yucaipa Performing Arts Center (YPAC) opened in spring of 2019 and is a 16,200 square foot facility with a 10,500 square foot multi-purpose theater which has retractable seating for up to 291. The versatile space allows for audiences of up to 500 standing, as well as configurations for receptions and meetings. In addition, there is an indoor/outdoor stage with an adjoining 14,000 square foot open air plaza for audiences. The YPAC is intended to provide space for all types of performing arts including concerts, dance, theatre, galas, and major events.

YUCAIPA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO