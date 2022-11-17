ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bartowsportszone.com

Cass boys drop decision at Roswell tourney

Playing in the Rotary Honor Air Invitational at Roswell High School, the Cass boys dropped a 60-45 decision Saturday to Midtown High School. The Knights (1-2) led 17-10 after one quarter and held a 31-23 advantage at halftime. Cass narrowed the margin to 43-36 after three quarters and cut the lead to four twice in the second half, but could not complete the comeback.
ROSWELL, GA
Excel Christian boys move to 3-0

The Excel Christian Academy boys defeated Heirway Christian Academy Thursday night 63-54 at The Church at Liberty Square while the Excel girls dropped a 21-9 decision to visiting Johnson Ferry Christian Academy. In the boys’ win, the Eagles led at each quarter stop and held off Heirway down the stretch....
CARTERSVILLE, GA

