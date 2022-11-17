Read full article on original website
Playing in the Rotary Honor Air Invitational at Roswell High School, the Cass boys dropped a 60-45 decision Saturday to Midtown High School. The Knights (1-2) led 17-10 after one quarter and held a 31-23 advantage at halftime. Cass narrowed the margin to 43-36 after three quarters and cut the lead to four twice in the second half, but could not complete the comeback.
The Excel Christian Academy boys defeated Heirway Christian Academy Thursday night 63-54 at The Church at Liberty Square while the Excel girls dropped a 21-9 decision to visiting Johnson Ferry Christian Academy. In the boys’ win, the Eagles led at each quarter stop and held off Heirway down the stretch....
