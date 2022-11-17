Playing in the Rotary Honor Air Invitational at Roswell High School, the Cass boys dropped a 60-45 decision Saturday to Midtown High School. The Knights (1-2) led 17-10 after one quarter and held a 31-23 advantage at halftime. Cass narrowed the margin to 43-36 after three quarters and cut the lead to four twice in the second half, but could not complete the comeback.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO