‘You need to clean it up’: Groups discuss renewal of Alcoa’s stormwater permit, how company should improve

Stanly News & Press
New London mine issued conditional permit for operations
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has issued a conditional permit for the Parker Mine in New London. A letter dated Nov. 3 sent to James Schad of Boulder Associates, LLC, stated the company’s application for a permit “has been found to meet the requirements” of North Carolina General Statute 74-51 of the Mining Act of 1971.
WXII 12
Sheetz to drop gas prices to $1.99 a gallon for unleaded 88 for limited time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sheetz announced it will drop gasoline prices for Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sheetz said the promotion will begin on Monday, Nov....
beckersasc.com
Atrium Health gains approval for $30.13M North Carolina ASC
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C., according to a Nov. 18 report from the Winston-Salem Journal. The center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms, and will specialize in ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery...
Gas prices could fall under $3 by Christmas. Here’s how it’s looking for North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Last week’s forecast of hard-to-swallow gasoline prices for Thanksgiving dinner are going down a whole lot easier today, and Christmas could deliver a delicious dessert. A week ago analysts were suggesting that the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline would be the highest they’ve ever been on Thanksgiving. Today, […]
country1037fm.com
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
Backyard flock in Union County tests positive for HPAI
RALEIGH — A backyard chicken flock in Union County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Union County. In late spring and...
Collision blocks primary route to hospital in Salisbury, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A primary route to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center has been blocked due to a collision, according to city officials. Officials said the accident caused a traffic signal to fall into the roadway at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street. Traffic operations crews are...
WBTV
A customer, frustrated at having to wait, reportedly pointed gun at fast food cashier
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer who was apparently upset at being told that he would have to wait to place his order at a Salisbury fast-food restaurant pointed a gun at the cashier, according to police. The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at 3:12 p.m. at the Arby’s...
Plane crashes with 2 people on board in Winston-Salem: FAA
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane has crashed in Winston-Salem, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the FAA. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday and two people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. According […]
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
Hoffman-Marston residents sue Richmond County and Oak Grove over continuing threat of military training site
HOFFMAN — Nine members of the Hoffman and Marston communities are suing Oak Grove Technologies, Richmond County, County Planning Director Tracey Parris and the town of Hoffman, due to the ongoing presence and actions of a military training center that has created numerous quality of life issues. The lawsuit...
WXII 12
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
Deadly crash on I-73 S in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Randolph County Friday night, according to N.C. Highway State Patrol. It happened around 9:47 p.m. on I-73 South. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, exit 79 at Pineview Road was closed for...
North Carolina father sits in on son’s middle school class to address behavior issues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A father is taking matters into his own hands to improve his child’s behavior in school. He’s asking other parents with kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to do the same. This week, the father spent multiple days in class with his son to make sure he was treating teachers […]
9 Investigates: 3 test positive for viruses after potential exposure at Atrium Health urology office
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has heard from dozens of people after our report about potential exposure to life-changing viruses after having procedures an Atrium Health urology office in Charlotte, all being told by Atrium that they need to test for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. Three of them...
High Point police issue car-swinging warning
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police will be on high alert for a car-swinging event that they believe will be happening in High Point Friday. Car-swinging is an activity where a group of cars meet in an intersection or parking lot to perform stunts such as burnouts or donuts. They also draw large crowds.
Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire
CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Randolph County near Randleman, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Randolph County on Friday night, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The pedestrian was hit along Interstate 73 near Randleman around 10 p.m. at the Pineview Road exit. Deputies are on the scene of the crash. The road was closed at mile […]
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Holiday Tour of Homes features a Mid Century Modern home
Albemarle Downtown Development Corporation will once again host the annual Holiday Tour of Homes 2-6 p.m. Dec. 11. Eight sites comprised of private homes, styled model residences and a public space will be featured on the tour. For the first time wristbands will be used in place of paper tickets.
Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?. AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.
