ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badin, NC

‘You need to clean it up’: Groups discuss renewal of Alcoa’s stormwater permit, how company should improve

By Chris Miller
Stanly News & Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stanly News & Press

New London mine issued conditional permit for operations

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has issued a conditional permit for the Parker Mine in New London. A letter dated Nov. 3 sent to James Schad of Boulder Associates, LLC, stated the company’s application for a permit “has been found to meet the requirements” of North Carolina General Statute 74-51 of the Mining Act of 1971.
NEW LONDON, NC
beckersasc.com

Atrium Health gains approval for $30.13M North Carolina ASC

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C., according to a Nov. 18 report from the Winston-Salem Journal. The center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms, and will specialize in ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery...
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina

The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Plane crashes with 2 people on board in Winston-Salem: FAA

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane has crashed in Winston-Salem, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the FAA. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday and two people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. According […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly crash on I-73 S in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Randolph County Friday night, according to N.C. Highway State Patrol. It happened around 9:47 p.m. on I-73 South. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, exit 79 at Pineview Road was closed for...
WFMY NEWS2

High Point police issue car-swinging warning

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police will be on high alert for a car-swinging event that they believe will be happening in High Point Friday. Car-swinging is an activity where a group of cars meet in an intersection or parking lot to perform stunts such as burnouts or donuts. They also draw large crowds.
HIGH POINT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
CONCORD, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Holiday Tour of Homes features a Mid Century Modern home

Albemarle Downtown Development Corporation will once again host the annual Holiday Tour of Homes 2-6 p.m. Dec. 11. Eight sites comprised of private homes, styled model residences and a public space will be featured on the tour. For the first time wristbands will be used in place of paper tickets.
ALBEMARLE, NC
WCNC

Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?. AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy