Remsen St. Mary’s completes perfect season

By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney

Remsen St. Mary’s is as talented an offensive team as you will find in the state.

But what really sets the Hawks apart from others is just how good they are on defense and special teams.

On Thursday, Remsen St. Mary’s showed up in full force on all three sides of the game, dominating WACO and claiming the eight-player state championship inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, 38-16.

The Hawks completed a perfect season, finishing 13-0 to claim the third state title in program history. Remsen St. Mary’s also hoisted the trophy in 2004 and 2020, going 35-1 over the past three seasons.

Brenden Fisch turned in a championship game to remember, scoring five total touchdowns with 134 yards rushing and four scores. Fisch, who averaged almost seven yards per carry and broke free for a 62-yard TD early in the third quarter, also caught a touchdown pass.

Cael Ortmann, who signaled the end of the game with a kneel and throw of his hands in the air, was 12-for-16 passing for 156 yards. Jaxon Bunkers caught four passes for 86 yards, while Alex Schroeder had 54 yards rushing and 44 yards receiving.

For WACO, Isaac Oswald threw for 212 yards, as Simeon Reichenbach caught four passes for 60 yards and ran in a touchdown.

In the first half, the Hawks forced two turnovers, including one that stopped a deep WACO drive midway through the second quarter, in jumping out to a 24-0 lead. Fisch accounted for three scores during that time, running in two TDs and catching another from Ortmann.

Ortmann was extremely effective like he has been all year, completing 8-of-10 for 108 yards with completions going to three different receivers. The Hawks out-gained WACO 171-91 in the first 24 minutes.

Reichenbach got WACO on the board just before halftime with a 48-yard field goal. WACO was looking for its first state title, having made the playoffs 23 times in school history.

On defense, Keaton Harpenau led Remsen St. Mary’s with eight tackles, while the Hawks had five stops for loss and forced two turnovers. Collin Homan blocked a punt that resulted in an early score.

For WACO, Drew Dilers recorded 12.5 tackles and Reichenbach broke up two passes with six tackles.