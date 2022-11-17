ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Free Pie making event kicks off new Baking & Pastry Arts Program at EOC

By Stephanie Rivas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Capital District Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) has introduced a new Baking & Pastry Arts program . To roll out the new offering, EOC is set to host a free pie demonstration for hopeful bakers on Tuesday, November 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those interested in enrolling in the new program will get a sneak peek of the course at the demo event. Instructors will teach pie baking essentials, from lattice creation to crust cutouts. Each participant will also get a free mini pie to take home.

The EOC is a division of Hudson Valley Community College. The center provides income-based education programs and support services for adult learners (ages 16+) in New York State.

The last day to sign up is Friday, November 18. Interested participants can reserve a spot by calling 518-273-1900 ext 2270 or emailing s.thomas2@hvcc.edu.

