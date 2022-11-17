ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Related
The Independent

Herschel Walker attacks Lia Thomas in ad after Colorado Springs shooting

Herschel Walker featured a female swimmer who competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in an ad in the Georgia runoff election just two days after a shooting at a Colorado gay bar killed five people. Mr Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate, is running against Senator Raphael Warnock in a runoff election on 6 December after neither candidate received a majority of the vote.The former NFL star’s new ad features Riley Gaines, a former swimmer for the University of Kentucky who swam against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania. Ms Gaines has since appeared onstage...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Triplicate

SAFE Lending Act: Congressional effort to protect consumers

Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has teamed up with Reps. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-01) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07) to introduce the Stopping Abuse and Fraud in Electronic (SAFE) Lending Act. The SAFE Lending Act will protect consumers from deceptive and predatory practices that strip wealth from working families by cracking down on some of the worst abuses stemming from the payday lending industry, particularly in online payday lending, according to a release from Merkley. ...
OREGON STATE
Army Times

Georgia military absentee voters: Mail your ballot now for the runoff

Military absentee voters who are registered to vote in Georgia should be aware of the deadlines for voting in the Dec. 6 runoff for the U.S. Senate seat between the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, who is seeking his first full term, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. If you haven’t already...
GEORGIA STATE
Army Times

Lawmakers press DOD to restore troops’ full housing stipend

A bipartisan group of 60 House lawmakers is urging Defense Department officials to restore full housing allowance payments immediately in light of the increasing financial pressures on military families. In 2015, military leaders reduced the amount of housing stipends they paid out to military families from the 100% of the...
Army Times

Bidens open holiday season, serve Thanksgiving meal to service members

President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party’s better-than-expected performance in this month’s midterm elections. “The votes are in, they’ve been counted and verified,” Biden said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Army Times

National Guard responds to major New York snowstorm

Roughly 130 New York National Guard members assisted local and state authorities in responding to the historic and deadly snowstorm that pummeled western New York over the weekend, according to a news release from the Guard. The record-breaking snowstorm, which brought more than six feet of snow to Erie County...
ERIE COUNTY, NY

