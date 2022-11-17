Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker attacks Lia Thomas in ad after Colorado Springs shooting
Herschel Walker featured a female swimmer who competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in an ad in the Georgia runoff election just two days after a shooting at a Colorado gay bar killed five people. Mr Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate, is running against Senator Raphael Warnock in a runoff election on 6 December after neither candidate received a majority of the vote.The former NFL star’s new ad features Riley Gaines, a former swimmer for the University of Kentucky who swam against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania. Ms Gaines has since appeared onstage...
SAFE Lending Act: Congressional effort to protect consumers
Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has teamed up with Reps. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-01) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07) to introduce the Stopping Abuse and Fraud in Electronic (SAFE) Lending Act. The SAFE Lending Act will protect consumers from deceptive and predatory practices that strip wealth from working families by cracking down on some of the worst abuses stemming from the payday lending industry, particularly in online payday lending, according to a release from Merkley. ...
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of both felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection att
Army Times
Georgia military absentee voters: Mail your ballot now for the runoff
Military absentee voters who are registered to vote in Georgia should be aware of the deadlines for voting in the Dec. 6 runoff for the U.S. Senate seat between the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, who is seeking his first full term, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. If you haven’t already...
Army Times
Lawmakers press DOD to restore troops’ full housing stipend
A bipartisan group of 60 House lawmakers is urging Defense Department officials to restore full housing allowance payments immediately in light of the increasing financial pressures on military families. In 2015, military leaders reduced the amount of housing stipends they paid out to military families from the 100% of the...
Army Times
Bidens open holiday season, serve Thanksgiving meal to service members
President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party’s better-than-expected performance in this month’s midterm elections. “The votes are in, they’ve been counted and verified,” Biden said...
Army Times
National Guard responds to major New York snowstorm
Roughly 130 New York National Guard members assisted local and state authorities in responding to the historic and deadly snowstorm that pummeled western New York over the weekend, according to a news release from the Guard. The record-breaking snowstorm, which brought more than six feet of snow to Erie County...
Army Times
‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ documentary shows good can come from tragedy
When Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s remains were found buried along the Leon River in Texas on June 30, 2020, no one knew just how much of an impact she would have on the military and the issues with sexual assault and sexual harassment among its ranks. On Nov. 17,...
