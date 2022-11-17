ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Independent

Herschel Walker attacks Lia Thomas in ad after Colorado Springs shooting

Herschel Walker featured a female swimmer who competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in an ad in the Georgia runoff election just two days after a shooting at a Colorado gay bar killed five people. Mr Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate, is running against Senator Raphael Warnock in a runoff election on 6 December after neither candidate received a majority of the vote.The former NFL star’s new ad features Riley Gaines, a former swimmer for the University of Kentucky who swam against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania. Ms Gaines has since appeared onstage...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

