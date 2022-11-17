Read full article on original website
Related
Herschel Walker attacks Lia Thomas in ad after Colorado Springs shooting
Herschel Walker featured a female swimmer who competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in an ad in the Georgia runoff election just two days after a shooting at a Colorado gay bar killed five people. Mr Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate, is running against Senator Raphael Warnock in a runoff election on 6 December after neither candidate received a majority of the vote.The former NFL star’s new ad features Riley Gaines, a former swimmer for the University of Kentucky who swam against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania. Ms Gaines has since appeared onstage...
US justice department seeks to void Trump’s special master review of papers
The end of the process will make the materials seized from Mar-a-Lago available for the criminal investigation of the ex-president
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of both felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection att
Comments / 0