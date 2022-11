The 22-year-old suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub is facing five counts of murder and five hate crime counts, according to court records. Though he has yet to be formally charged, Colorado court records show Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was arrested for investigation of five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of bias-motivated crime—causing bodily injury. He is being held without bond.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO