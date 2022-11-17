ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

fox56news.com

Death investigation underway in Campbellsville

Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Nov. 21: Shopping, Apple work, and...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
WHITESBURG, KY
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
WBKO

KSP welcomes newest troopers to Post #3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP training academy...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields announces resignation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Chief Erika Shields will be stepping down from her position as the city's leadership transitions next year. Her resignation will be effective on Jan. 2, 2023, when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is sworn into office. Shields is just one personnel change the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
mingomessenger.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

