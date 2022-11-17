Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Death investigation underway in Campbellsville
Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Officers in Taylor County are conducting a death investigation after 69-year-old Tommy Piles was found on Lincoln Avenue. Foul play is suspected. Nov. 21: Shopping, Apple work, and...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky State Police Welcome Thirty-Eight New Troopers to Enhance Public Safety throughout the Commonwealth
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 18, 2022) — Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. “The...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 2008, Marco Chapman executed for murdering 2 Kentucky children
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — When Marco Chapman was executed on Nov. 21, 2008, it was the first execution in Kentucky in nearly a decade. The 37-year-old died by lethal injection after being convicted of murder two children and attacking their mother and sister in Gallatin County back in 2002.
'Nothing but an honor'; Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin retiring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nearly four decades serving the community, Shepherdsville Police Department Chief Rick McCubbin has announced his retirement. In a statement, McCubbin said his career has been "nothing but an honor for me to have served others." "I have had a front row seat to the greatest...
Man arrested for online threats of mass shootings in western Kentucky
HART COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a Hart County man over the weekend after he allegedly made threats regarding multiple mass shootings in western Kentucky. According to state police, on Nov. 3, KSP Post 3 received a call from a woman regarding threats of a public shooting she received from Joshua Morrison, 30.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
953wiki.com
Beshear-Coleman Administration Commitment to Making Kentucky a National Leader in Public Safety
Governor's administration to make Kentucky a better place. The Beshear-Coleman administration’s top priority is the safety of all Kentuckians. The public safety actions already taken by the Governor are creating safer communities and a better Kentucky now and into the future. The recently enacted bipartisan state budget signed by...
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Community leaders in Louisville weigh in on LMPD Chief Erika Shields' resignation, future of police leadership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders in Louisville are thinking about what they want to see in a new chief of police after Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields announced her upcoming resignation. “Chief Shields resigning is really good for our community,” Shameka Parrish-Wright, executive director of VOCAL-KY and former...
WBKO
KSP welcomes newest troopers to Post #3
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP training academy...
In Your Backyard: JCPS school named for one of Kentucky's most prolific writers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Jesse Stuart was perhaps...
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
Louisville LGBTQ+ community 'devastated' by Colorado Springs mass shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a mass shooting, Saturday, at a Colorado Springs nightclub, many apart of Louisville's LGBTQ+ community say they cannot find the words to explain its impact, other than "devastating." So far, authorities are reporting at least five people were killed and 25 others injured in a...
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear: Applications Open for Grants to Bring High-Speed Internet to More Kentucky Families
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the application window is open for the next round of grant funding to support the state’s expansion of high-speed internet access to more families across Kentucky. This round includes more than $206 million. The distribution of these funds supports Gov. Beshear’s Better Internet...
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields announces resignation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Chief Erika Shields will be stepping down from her position as the city's leadership transitions next year. Her resignation will be effective on Jan. 2, 2023, when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is sworn into office. Shields is just one personnel change the...
'Egregious'; Louisville family joins several others in suing Jeffersonville funeral home
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another family has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies were found decomposing earlier this year. The lawsuit says 60-year-old Robert Whitfield's body was among those found at Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Indiana after a July...
Louisville groups prepare winter shelters for city's houseless community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky - The bitterly cold temperatures are starting to sit in across Kentuckiana and are raising alarms around Louisville about houseless individuals. Local groups are asking everyone to be mindful of those who can't escape the cold. Chasity told WHAS11 she's fought to stay warm...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
mingomessenger.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
