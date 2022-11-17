ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

State to seek death penalty for man accused of raping, killing toddler in Enid

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ENID, Okla. — Warning: this article contains descriptions of sex crimes against children.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the man accused of raping and killing a toddler in Enid.

Earlier this year, Enid police say Michael Geiger lured two-year-old Caliyah Guyton into his motel room with candy and cartoons before he assaulted and killed her.

Guyton’s body was found in the motel pool.

Geiger has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the severity of Geiger’s crimes and his lengthy criminal history show that Geiger deserves to be put to death.

Geiger waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He is set to return to court for arraignment on Dec. 12.

