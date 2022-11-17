FARMVILLE, Va. – A weekend full of hoops is in full swing in Farmville following the opening game of the JK54 Classic between the Longwood Lancers and the VMI Keydets. Longwood picked up its second straight win in front of a loud Willett Hall crowd in convincing fashion, defeating VMI by a score of 90-58. The Lancers pulled ahead early and never looked back to cap off consecutive 30+ point home victories.

