Police ID driver killed in Henrico County crash
Robert Moore, 49, of New Kent, was killed in the crash that was reported Sunday at about 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Gay Avenue and Lou’s Lore Lane.
Woman detained in Richmond shooting investigation that killed woman
Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
“He loved cars”: Family to honor Henrico murder victim with ride out
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Henrico County man who was shot and killed at a motel are hoping whoever knows about his murder will speak up. 38-year-old Ronnie Sneed was shot to death on Williamsburg Road early Tuesday morning. Family members said he was found dead near a stairwell outside of […]
Richmond 16-year-old found shot, killed in Hopewell, homicide investigation underway
A homicide investigation is underway in Hopewell after officers found an unidentified male dead on Poplar Street.
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
NBC12
Man found dead in apartment courtyard in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street in Gilpin Court just after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim in the courtyard of the apartment complex dead from a gunshot...
Richmond City councilmember calls for state investigation into jail
Richmond City Councilmember Reva Trammell, who also serves as Chair of the Public Safety Standing Committee, is calling for a state investigation into the Richmond City Justice Center, after the reported death of an inmate.
Buxton man dead, wife seriously injured following crash in Virginia
BUXTON, Maine — A man from Buxton died Saturday in a crash in Virginia, and his wife was seriously injured. Mark Fanning, 76, and his 58-year-old wife, Cynthia Fanning, were traveling in a pickup truck on Interstate 81 early Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer attempted to merge onto I-81 from the I-64 interchange.
PHOTOS: Suspect robs Colonial Heights Hot Spot Electronics with a gun
The man walked into Hot Spot Electronics in Colonial Heights and began pointing a gun at an employee while demanding money from the cash register.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance
LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
Richmond Police investigate deadly shooting in Gilpin Court
Richmond Police responded to a deadly shooting Sunday night at Gilpin Court.
Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia
The crash involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
Seven people taken to the hospital with serious injuries after Henrico four-car crash, woman charged with DUI
State Police said all seven people involved in the crash were taken to the VCU Emergency room for serious injuries.
Police find man dead in Hopewell neighborhood after shots fired call
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in a neighborhood in Hopewell Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Hampton Police searching for suspect in connection to a shooting
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Augusta Free Press
Henrico County: State Police investigating report that man jumped from bridge
Virginia State Police was dispatched to the Varina Enon Bridge in Henrico County for reports of a male who had jumped from the bridge. After water rescue efforts were made, Ricky Olando Washington, 59, from Richmond, was discovered deceased beneath the bridge. If there were any witnesses to this incident...
Police: Man found shot to death in apartment building courtyard
Officers were called to the 300 block of Calhoun Street for the report of a shooting at 8:35 p.m., according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database
RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
WSET
Threatening email received related to planned memorial service: UVA police
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Around mid-day, the University of Virginia received a threatening email related to Saturday's planned memorial service at JPJ Arena. Last Sunday, a tragic shooting took place on UVA's campus, claiming the lives of three football players. Two others were injured in the incident at Culbreth Garage.
