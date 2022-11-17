ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Man found dead in apartment courtyard in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street in Gilpin Court just after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim in the courtyard of the apartment complex dead from a gunshot...
RICHMOND, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance

LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database

RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy