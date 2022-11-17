Read full article on original website
Bruce Kellerman
4d ago
again were is the chief of police he said they have no.problems they should have hired with in its a slap on.the face to police there not coming from Portland
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police searching for suspects in shooting on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side. On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Police said gunfire “struck and entered the home.”
wearegreenbay.com
Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay inmate officially charged with homicide, accused of stabbing fellow inmate in heart
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) is facing two charges after allegedly stabbing two other inmates, killing one. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 News, on October 21, security footage showed the 39-year-old suspect heading up a flight of stairs around 6:35 a.m. The suspect was identified as Joshua Scolman.
WBAY Green Bay
Shots fired at occupied Green Bay house
Young dancers -- already veterans -- describe the dedication that goes into the holiday show. The crowd spontaneously broke into chants of "Waukesh-AH!" during tributes to the victims and heroes of that day. Tips from TSA for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Millions of people are expected to fly...
WJFW-TV
One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident
UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
One Dead in Shawano County Incident
SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
wapl.com
Person killed in Shawano Police involved shooting
SHAWANO, WI — State investigators and the Shawano County Sheriff’s office are investigating an officer involved shooting that left a Shawano resident dead. Shawano City Police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance that took place around 5:00 PM Saturday. Officers were directed toward the basement of that house and came across one person with their hands raised in the air and another holding a shotgun. One officer fired at and struck the armed person. Officers immediately began life saving measures on the individual, who was then taken to a local hospital and later died. No police officers were injured in the incident. The officer involved in the shooting is now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such cases.
11-year-old hunting incident victim identified as Berlin Middle School student
An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest after an attempt at discharging a firearm in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.
94.3 Jack FM
Details Released In Green Bay Homicide, Part Of A Cross Country Crime Spree
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took “selfie” videos and photos with the victim’s body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for role in fatal overdose, stealing Green Bay middle school electronics
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Rene Puente was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in supplying the drugs used in a fatal overdose. Puente, 33, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2020 death of a 27-year-old man at a Bellevue hotel. He was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Beau Liegeois.
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash
An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Recover Stolen Bobcat
Police in Green Bay have recovered a bobcat that was stolen from the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department. The skid-steer loader was taken sometime either Monday or Tuesday from the Triangle Sports Area on the east side of the city. The Green Bay Police Department asked the public for help...
wearegreenbay.com
Marinette County Sheriff: 10+ businesses fail alcohol compliance check, sold to minors
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County recently conducted underage alcohol compliance checks of local businesses, over 10 of which had violated Wisconsin laws. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the county-wide compliance checks were conducted on November 12, and were executed at 61 local...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple injuries, two dead after numerous crashes on I-41
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released more information on the deadly I-41 crash near Appleton on Sunday. According to WisDOT, around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-41 NB/SB at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County. On I-41 northbound at Highway 441, there was...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
wearegreenbay.com
How Appleton police prepare for Christmas parade
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the aftermath of parade tragedies like in Waukesha and Highland Park, Appleton police are putting safety first ahead of the Christmas parade. Because the tragedy in Waukesha happened only a few days before Appleton’s parade, officers and event organizers had the daunting task of increasing security measures on such short notice. This year, they plan to use similar precautions.
wearegreenbay.com
Smokestack from 1847 shipwreck discovered in Lake Michigan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been 175 years since the SS Phoenix carrying a ship full of Dutch immigrants caught fire just before reaching the city of Sheboygan. The ship eventually sank and killed 190 people on board, making it one of the deadliest shipwrecks on Lake Michigan.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 17, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday November 17, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Has Bail Hearing For Alleged Theft From Meijer
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of Retail Theft from the Meijer Store for a second time this year. Shelly L. Gregory is charged with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping along with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A criminal complaint states that workers caught Gregory...
